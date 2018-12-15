Rob Kardashian’s Christmas Wish Is To Spend It With Dream: Will Blac Chyna Stand In His Way?

Rob Kardashian’s had a rough few months recently, but he’s hoping to raise his spirits by spending Christmas with his daughter!

Blac Chyna recently ripped him apart for not giving their daughter Dream Rob Kardashian , 31, hasn’t had the best luck recently. Not only has he moved back in with Kris Jenner due to a lack of finances (he filed a court doc in Feb., saying he’s $300K in debt), butrecently ripped him apart for not giving their daughter the “luxury lifestyle ” that the other Kardashian kids get. They’re still in a legal battle over child support, so that’s likely not making him feel any better, but the one thing that could lift his spirits would be spending Christmas with his daughter.

“Rob lives for his visits with Dream. Every time he has to say goodbye to her, he gets very down. He’s supposed to get time with her on Christmas and is really looking forward to that. Dream’s the light or Rob’s life, so seeing being able to spend time with her is his only real Christmas wish. He’s scheduled to get time with her on the big day and he’s very happy about that. Things between him and Blac Chyna are pretty volatile at the moment, but it’s not likely she’ll stand in the way of his visitations — she knows better than that,” a Kardashian insider tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

Fortunately, it sounds like Rob’s going to get his Christmas wish. And maybe the new year will bring him more luck and happiness, because as we can imagine, that’s probably what everyone in his life wants for him. Our source adds, “Rob is still living at his mom’s house and although it’s not an ideal situation for him, Kris couldn’t be happier to have him close. Rob is grateful that he has his mom to step in and help him, but he’s also pretty frustrated, this is not the life he envisioned for himself.”

Here’s to a better 2019 for Rob Kardashian!