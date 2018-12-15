Melania Trump Fears For Donald’s Health — He’s Under ‘Immense Stress’ From Investigations

Melania Trump is worrying about the stress Donald Trump is ‘under’ from the ongoing Mueller investigation! A source close to Melania told HL EXCLUSIVELY that she still ‘believes’ him.

Following Michael Cohen‘s three-year sentencing, Melania Trump has become “concerned” about how her husband Donald Trump is dealing with the continuing Russian investigation. A source close to the first lady told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY how the ongoing Mueller investigation has affected Donald’s health. “Melania is concerned about the effect all these investigations are having on Donald’s health, but she isn’t concerned about the outcome of any investigations,” our source told us. “Melania believes her husband’s claim that he’s being subjected to a ‘witch hunt’ and that there’s no truth to the allegations against him.”

Meanwhile, Melania has noticed Donald is more stressed than usual. “Donald is still under immense stress right now though,” our source added. “He feels like he’s being attacked from all sides and that his enemies will stop at nothing to bring him down, and Melania can’t help worrying about how his body is dealing with all that stress, which keeps growing by the day.”

Melania, who recently insisted that she and the president have great "chemistry," is trying to support Donald amid the growing pressures of the investigation. "Melania is doing what she does best in these kind of situations," our source went on to say. "She's being Donald's rock, and a soothing voice of calm and reason. She's there for him 100 percent."