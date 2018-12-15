Who Wore It Better?
Hollywood Life

Kristen Stewart Vs. Ariel Winter: Which Young Actress Rocks Ripped Jeans Better? See Pics

Kristen Stewart Ariel Winter Ripped Jeans
Backgrid
West Hollywood, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Ariel Winter looks smitten while out with her boyfriend Levi Meaden. The duo are seen out walking arm in arm as they exit salon Nine Zero together. Pictured: Ariel Winter, Levi Meaden BACKGRID USA 14 DECEMBER 2018 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kristen Stewart is seen out after lunch with a couple of friends in Los Angeles, CA. Kristen looks casual for the outing as she shows off spikey blonde hair while heading back to her ride. Pictured: Kristen Stewart BACKGRID USA 14 DECEMBER 2018 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
West Hollywood, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* Halle Berry keeps it biker chic for a dinner at Sushi Roku. The actress rocks a cool look of a leather jacket, ripped denim and booties for a girls night.Pictured: Halle BerryBACKGRID USA 9 MAY 2018 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Kourtney Kardashian is seen out on a date with Quincy Brown at 'Craig's' restaurant in Los Angeles. Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian, Quincy Brown Ref: SPL1475119 060417 Picture by: Bello Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles:310-821-2666 New York:212-619-2666 London:870-934-2666 photodesk@splashnews.com View Gallery View Gallery 11 Photos.
Evening Writer

Same pants, two very different styles. Kristen Stewart and Ariel Winter fashioned their black ripped jeans uniquely from one another — decide whose look you like best, here!

It’s punk versus posh! Kristen Stewart, 28, outfitted a pair of black ripped jeans on Dec. 14 with grunge-approved pieces: a hoodie, loose T-shirt, red sneakers and blonde pixie hair. The Twilight star sneaked in accents of athleisure with the Champs logo on her shirt and Adidas’s signature three stripes on her shoes. Her ensemble in whole, which she wore for a lunch outing with friends in Los Angeles, was much more casual than Ariel Winter’s outfit on the same day!

The Modern Family star also wore a pair of black skinny jeans missing a patch here and there, but the similarities ended there. The 20-year-old actress took a more Parisian route in knee-high black boots, a red turtleneck, a crossbody Yves Saint Laurent bag and sleek strands for a date night with boyfriend Levi Meaden, who were leaving Nine Zero Salon in Los Angeles on Friday. We’re loving the styling options these two actress’s are inspiring us with — take a look at a side-by-side comparison below!

We just saw Ariel rock a similar pair of jeans, although the prior pants were more in tact for another date night with her boyfriend of two years at Madeo Italian Restaurant in Beverly Hills on Dec. 8. She put her 10-pound weight loss on display, after regularly recording her workout sessions for Instagram! Meanwhile, the picture below gave us yet another look at the hairdo Kristen will be sporting on the big screen for the Charlie’s Angels reboot, which is coming to theaters on Nov. 1, 2019. The grown-out blonde pixie is an update to her already edgy brunette ‘do that she rocked earlier this year.

Kristen Stewart Ariel Winter Ripped Jeans
Kristen Stewart (left) and Ariel Winter (right), both pictured in ripped jeans in Los Angeles on Dec. 14.

If both looks above are too laid-back for the holiday soirées on your calendar, HollywoodLife compiled a variety of appropriate dresses for your holiday work parties. But, as Kristen and Ariel prove above — to each their own!