Kristen Stewart Vs. Ariel Winter: Which Young Actress Rocks Ripped Jeans Better? See Pics

Same pants, two very different styles. Kristen Stewart and Ariel Winter fashioned their black ripped jeans uniquely from one another — decide whose look you like best, here!

It’s punk versus posh! Kristen Stewart, 28, outfitted a pair of black ripped jeans on Dec. 14 with grunge-approved pieces: a hoodie, loose T-shirt, red sneakers and blonde pixie hair. The Twilight star sneaked in accents of athleisure with the Champs logo on her shirt and Adidas’s signature three stripes on her shoes. Her ensemble in whole, which she wore for a lunch outing with friends in Los Angeles, was much more casual than Ariel Winter’s outfit on the same day!

The Modern Family star also wore a pair of black skinny jeans missing a patch here and there, but the similarities ended there. The 20-year-old actress took a more Parisian route in knee-high black boots, a red turtleneck, a crossbody Yves Saint Laurent bag and sleek strands for a date night with boyfriend Levi Meaden, who were leaving Nine Zero Salon in Los Angeles on Friday. We’re loving the styling options these two actress’s are inspiring us with — take a look at a side-by-side comparison below!

We just saw Ariel rock a similar pair of jeans, although the prior pants were more in tact for another date night with her boyfriend of two years at Madeo Italian Restaurant in Beverly Hills on Dec. 8. She put her 10-pound weight loss on display, after regularly recording her workout sessions for Instagram! Meanwhile, the picture below gave us yet another look at the hairdo Kristen will be sporting on the big screen for the Charlie’s Angels reboot, which is coming to theaters on Nov. 1, 2019. The grown-out blonde pixie is an update to her already edgy brunette ‘do that she rocked earlier this year.

If both looks above are too laid-back for the holiday soirées on your calendar, HollywoodLife compiled a variety of appropriate dresses for your holiday work parties. But, as Kristen and Ariel prove above — to each their own!