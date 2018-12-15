Khloe Kardashian Dyes Her Hair Pink For New Makeover — Love Or Loathe Her New Color

Khloe Kardashian debuted her new hair makeover on Instagram & we are here for it! See her new pink ‘do here!

Khloe Kardashian just gave us the best gift for the holidays — some serious hair makeover inspo! Taking to Instagram, the reality star shared a photo of her newly dyed pink hair, and the new mom looks amazing. In addition to the pic of her gorgeous new hair color, Khloe wrote in the caption, “You’ll never get the same moment twice. Appreciate this moment.” Check out a full picture of her new makeover below!

We reported earlier how Khloe wouldn’t be surprised if Tristan got down on bended knee on Christmas. “Khloe is excited and hoping for an engagement ring from Tristan for Christmas,” a source close to Khloe told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “He has been dropping major hints and she would be surprised if he did not get on his knee and ask for her hand in marriage on Christmas morning or maybe even on New Year’s Eve. All the signs are there, they have been talking about marriage and about having more kids too. There was a time that Khloe was not sure that she wanted to get married to Tristan, and she is still apprehensive about walking down the aisle. But she loves Tristan, has done a lot of work to forgive him and wants to keep her small family together.”

Apparently, Khloe and Tristan have been talking about adding to their family, especially since Tristan is less stressed due to the fact that the Cavs haven’t been doing so well in their record this season. “This new found vibe Tristan has found with Khloe has gotten them to talk a little bit about having more children but it is no way immediate and something that will happen soon,” our source said. “It has been a focus of conversation though.”

