See Pic
Hollywood Life

Khloe Kardashian Dyes Her Hair Pink For New Makeover — Love Or Loathe Her New Color

Khloe Kardashian
Courtesy of Instagram
Westlake, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson go to see 'White Boy Rick' on their Sunday afternoon out together. The duo seem to be attempting a dating lifestyle despite Tristan having cheated on Khloe just months ago.Pictured: Khloe Kardashian, Tristan ThompsonBACKGRID USA 16 SEPTEMBER 2018 BYLINE MUST READ: BAHE / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Puerto Vallarta, MEXICO - Kendall Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, and their beaus, NBA players Ben Simmons and Tristan Thompson continue their tropical Puerto Vallarta getaway with friends. Khloe and Tristan packed on the PDA in their private pool while friends looked on, while Kendall and the rest of group collectively flipped the bird, although it's not sure whether that was directed at Kendall's beau Ben Simmons, or the photographers in the distance.Pictured: Khloe Kardashian and Tristan ThompsonBACKGRID USA 12 AUGUST 2018 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
View Gallery View Gallery 9 Photos.
Weekend Editor

Khloe Kardashian debuted her new hair makeover on Instagram & we are here for it! See her new pink ‘do here!

Khloe Kardashian just gave us the best gift for the holidays — some serious hair makeover inspo! Taking to Instagram, the reality star shared a photo of her newly dyed pink hair, and the new mom looks amazing. In addition to the pic of her gorgeous new hair color, Khloe wrote in the caption, “You’ll never get the same moment twice. Appreciate this moment.” Check out a full picture of her new makeover below!

We reported earlier how Khloe wouldn’t be surprised if Tristan got down on bended knee on Christmas. “Khloe is excited and hoping for an engagement ring from Tristan for Christmas,” a source close to Khloe told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “He has been dropping major hints and she would be surprised if he did not get on his knee and ask for her hand in marriage on Christmas morning or maybe even on New Year’s Eve. All the signs are there, they have been talking about marriage and about having more kids too. There was a time that Khloe was not sure that she wanted to get married to Tristan, and she is still apprehensive about walking down the aisle. But she loves Tristan, has done a lot of work to forgive him and wants to keep her small family together.”

Apparently, Khloe and Tristan have been talking about adding to their family, especially since Tristan is less stressed due to the fact that the Cavs haven’t been doing so well in their record this season. “This new found vibe Tristan has found with Khloe has gotten them to talk a little bit about having more children but it is no way immediate and something that will happen soon,” our source said. “It has been a focus of conversation though.”

Khloe Kardashian
Khloe Kardashian shared a pic of her pink hair makeover, along with the following caption: “You’ll never get the same moment twice. Appreciate this moment.”

We’ll keep you posted with all of the latest news about Khloe and Tristan. In the meantime, check out all of their cutest photos together in our gallery above.