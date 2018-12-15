Kanye West Claps Back At Ariana Grande For Mocking His Feud With Drake: ‘Don’t Use Me’

Kanye West is firing off on Twitter again, but this time he’s not going after Drake. His new target is Ariana Grande and he seems to be furious with her for ‘using’ him to promote her new song.

Kanye West, 41, is not happy with Ariana Grande, 25. Nearly 48 hours after he engaged in an online feud with Drake, 32, he then took shots at the “Thank U, Next” singer for seemingly using their fight to promote her new song, “Imagine”. “All of this foolishness weighed on my mental health so @ArianaGrande you know I got love for you but until you’re ready to really make sure everyone’s ok don’t use me or this moment to promote a song,” he tweeted during the early hours of Dec. 15. He also noted, “I know Ariana said this to be cool and didn’t mean no harm but I don’t like even slightest level of slight commentary from someone I know loves and respects me.”

These new tweets come after Ariana shaded Kanye for targeting Drake on Twitter. She didn’t seem to care that they were fighting, though. She was more upset with the timing Kanye’s outburst, as she feared it would outshine the release of her new song which dropped just hours after Kanye started his Dec. 13 rant. “Guys, i know there are grown men arguing online rn but Miley [Cyrus] and i dropping our beautiful, new songs tonight,” she wrote on Dec. 13. “So if y’all could please jus behave for just like a few hours so the girls can shine that’d be so sick thank u.”

Obviously, Kanye didn’t like that she seemingly shaded him for fighting with Drake on Twitter. But she also wasn’t the only one to do so. Sophie Turner also reacted by tweeting, “Drake and Kanye, we’re not in kindergarten anymore boys. Just get used to the fact that the only thing that people want to listen to is your music. So release it. Collab album. Thank you.” So far, Kanye hasn’t targeted Sophie — just Ariana.

I know Ariana said this to be cool and didn’t mean no harm but I don’t like even slightest level of slight commentary from someone I know loves and respects me pic.twitter.com/T9VXaIj9MX — ye (@kanyewest) December 15, 2018

All of this foolishness weighed on my mental health so @ArianaGrande you know I got love for you but until you’re ready to really make sure everyone’s ok don’t use me or this moment to promote a song — ye (@kanyewest) December 15, 2018

Ariana has yet to respond to Kanye’s new tweets about her, and we’re not completely certain she will. At this point, Ariana might not want to poke the bear again.