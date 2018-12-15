Farrah Abraham Bares Her Chest As She Prepares For ‘Camouflage’ Surgery To Hide Breast Implant Scars

Former ‘Teen Mom OG’ star Farrah Abraham put hear nearly naked breasts on full display in a new video, as she demonstrated the start of hiding her implant scars!

After undergoing three — yes, three — breast enhancement surgeries, former Teen Mom OG star Farrah Abraham, 27, is now doing what needs to be done to hide her scars. And at this moment that’s something called a “scar camouflage” surgery. The 27-year-old took to Snapchat on Friday evening, Dec. 14, and posted a video of herself prepping for the surgery. In the clip, she could be seen lifting up her “ugly sweater” and exposing her naked breasts with bandages over her nipples. “Is this not the best ugly sweater ever?,” Farrah said. “Scar camouflage, check my girl out,” she added, while showing the logo for the Basma Hameed Clinic.

“Hey ladies, I’ve been wanting to do this for a really long time, scar camouflage, after my surgeries,” Farrah explained to her followers. “A surgery, then we’re all done. It is like natural and brand new.” This procedure, is also one of many Farrah has had over the years. On top of three breast enhancements, she’s also gotten her nose done and received chin implants. Oh, and don’t forget about all the butt injections she’s gotten and documented for her followers on social media!

Considering all the work that Farrah’s already had done, we can only imagine that this new procedure was super easy for her. She even seemed really calm in the video, which you can watch below.

Farrah will next appear on Season 2 of MTV’s Ex On The Beach, which premieres on Dec. 20.