‘SNL’: Donald Trump Finds Out He’d Get Trump Tower Built In Moscow If He Wasn’t Pres. In ‘Wonderful Life’ Parody

Donald Trump discovers what life would be like if he hadn’t been elected president in this hilarious ‘It’s A Wonderful Parody’! Watch the latest ‘SNL’ cold open here!

Frank Capra would definitely approve of this sketch. SNL started off with a great parody of the timeless Christmas classic It’s A Wonderful Life. The black-and-white sketch started with members of his administration praying for Donald Trump‘s safety. Sarah Huckabee Sanders admitted that Donald is “a nightmare, but he’s all I got.” And while Melania Trump was concerned for him too, she also asked God for a “Cartier watch.” That’s when Clarence, Trump’s guardian angel, showed Trump what his life would be like if he wasn’t elected president. Sanders revealed that she had done PR for “Ashley Madison and the Romaine Lettuce Association.” The devil gave Kellyanne Conway her soul back. Hillary Clinton‘s emails only revealed Bed Bath & Beyond coupons. Eric Trump was smart enough to finish a Rubik’s Cube, Mike Pence was a DJ. Matt Damon returned as Brett Kavanaugh and admitted that his gift to Trump was a calendar where “every day is a different beer.” Of course, the best part for Trump? He’d get to build Trump Tower in Moscow if he hadn’t been elected. Watch the hilarious sketch below!

With Damon serving as host for tonight’s show, we kind of expected his fiery characterization of Brett Kavanaugh to return, and we called it! Matt started off the entire 44th season of the variety show with an appearance in that show’s cold open as the now-Supreme Court judge going through his contentious confirmation hearing. Despite screaming, sniffling and — at the very end of the sketch — chugging a whole beer, she admitted, “I’m a keg is half full kind of guy.”

Following his whole arrest ordeal, Alec Baldwin returned to portray Donald Trump on the show in a sketch that was all about the president’s jealousy over Vladimir Putin and Saudi Prince’s Mohammed bin Salman‘s budding bromance. Despite Putin’s assertion that his handshake with Salman “meant nothing,” it was clear that Salman was the Saudi prince’s favorite.

