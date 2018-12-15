Diddy Honors Kim Porter On Her Birthday One Month After Heartbreaking Death With Sweet Video

Diddy took to Instagram on Dec. 15, one month since ex Kim Porter’s shocking passing, to post a touching video tribute to celebrate her birthday just hours after celebrating their twin daughters’ birthdays.

Diddy, 49, put his grief on public display when he posted a sweet birthday tribute to his late ex Kim Porter on Dec. 15, one month since her heartbreaking passing. The rapper’s tribute came in the form of a touching video that showed clips of him with Kim as well as an interview of him talking about his love for her. “I’ve been in love with Kim almost all my life, you know,” Diddy says in the clip. “She’s the one that’s really rolled with me through everything, so that’s definitely like my queen, you know, and there’s only one crown, only one king, there’s only one queen, you know, and that’s who she is.”

In addition to sharing the special post, Diddy took the opportunity to wish Kim, who would have turned 48, a Happy Birthday through the caption. “Happy Birthday Kim. We love you and we miss you. #KimPorterDay,” his caption read. Diddy also just celebrated the birthday of his soon-to-be 12-year-old twin daughters, D’Lila and Jessie, who he had with Kim, the night before on Dec. 14. He shared video clips to Instagram that showed him attending the 80s themed party and explaining that even though their birthday is technically not until Dec. 21, they were celebrating early since people tend to go away for the holidays.

Diddy definitely made sure the party was a success with high energy and good vibes which is impressive considering the tough time he and his family have been going through since Kim’s unexpected passing last month. Although Diddy wasn’t romantically involved with Kim at the time of her death, he’s been making sure the world knows how much love he still had for her through his posts and the heartwarming eulogy he gave at her funeral.

We’ll be on the lookout for any more special birthday posts Diddy and other members of Kim’s family continue to share.