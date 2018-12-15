Cardi B Wavering On Taking Offset Back After He Begs: ‘She Really Misses Him’

Cardi B is still unsure if she’ll take Offset back, despite his earnest pleas for forgiveness! A source close to Cardi says she ‘really wants to believe him.’

Offset took to Instagram to make an impassioned plea to win Cardi B back — but is it working? A source close to Cardi told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that their future as a couple is still up in the air and uncertain. “Cardi is definitely wavering on the subject of taking Offset back,” our source said. “She really misses him and he’s saying all the right things right now. At first, Cardi was so angry she couldn’t stand to even hear Offset’s name, and she was adamant that she wanted to divorce him and not have anything to do with him ever again. But now, they’ve started talking again and she’s started coming around to the idea of them getting back together.”

And when it comes to the subject of Offset’s alleged cheating, which he has firmly denied, Cardi is torn between what he’s saying, and what she feels is the truth. “Offset swears he didn’t cheat, and Cardi really wants to believe him, but her gut instinct tells her he’s lying,” our source went on to say. “So right now it’s all about whether she can live with that or not.”

At this point, Cardi is waiting to see what Offset will do next. “Meanwhile, Cardi plans to make the most out of Offset’s apologies, because she figures that if he’s really genuinely sorry then he can put his money where his mouth is and shower her with gifts,” our source continued. “He messed up, he needs to pay for it, plain and simple.” We’ll keep you posted with all of the latest news about Cardi and Offset. In the meantime, check out all of their photos together in our gallery above.