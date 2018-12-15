Cardi B & Offset Talking Again: Will They Spend The Holidays Together As Family With Kulture?

Cardi B dumped Offset last week, but the Migos rapper isn’t giving up on their marriage of one year without a fight. He and Cardi are talking again — but will she welcome him home for the holidays?

Cardi B, 26, & Offset, 27, could be one step closer to mending their fractured marriage. The Migos member took to Instagram Dec. 14 to apologize to his wife and beg forgiveness for being a “messed up husband”. But he’s not just apologizing on the ‘gram. A source tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Offset and Cardi B are talking again and he’s been begging her to give him another chance. This is great news for everyone hoping this Bad & Boujee couple finds their way back to each other. After all, the first step towards healing is always communication.

“Offset is relieved to be talking to Cardi again after taking a break immediately following their split”, says our source. “Things are tense between them but he loves her a lot and he is begging her to take him back. He wants to spend the holidays with her and has made it clear to her that he is willing to do whatever it takes to make things right with her. He loves her and wants to be by her side forever so he is apologizing and trying to fix things with Cardi .” We are definitely not shocked that Offset is all apologies.

Cardi is still hurt and angry over her split with Offset,” adds the source. “But she’s taking baby steps to repair things. Even though she’s far from forgiving him or taking him back, they are talking while she decides if she is ready to let him back into her life. Despite everything that he’s put her through she still finds him irresistible.” We can only imagine what a tough choice this must be for Cardi. And considering he was accused of trying to finesse a threesome behind Cardi’s back while she was pregnant, we’re also not shocked the Money singer isn’t rushing to forgive him. “is still hurt and angry over her split with Offset,” adds the source. “But she’s taking baby steps to repair things. Even though she’s far from forgiving him or taking him back, they are talking while she decides if she is ready to let him back into her life. Despite everything that he’s put her through she still finds him irresistible.” We can only imagine what a tough choice this must be for Cardi.