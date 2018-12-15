Blake Shelton Sweetly Kisses Gwen Stefani Amid Engagement Rumors — Cute PDA Pic

Gwen Stefani took to Instagram on Dec. 14 to share some fun video clips from her niece’s birthday party and one of them showed her hunky beau Blake Shelton giving her a romantic kiss.

Gwen Stefani, 49, had a very eventful night on Dec. 14 when she attended what appeared to be her niece’s birthday party and she took to Instagram to share some happy moments from bash, including the sweet moment beau Blake Shelton, 42, gave her a loving smooch! In the clip, Blake can be seen keeping a smiling Gwen close as she films with a funny sound effect and he gives her a sweet kiss on the forehead.

Although the moment of Gwen and Blake’s PDA was definitely a stand-out one, it was just one of many moments that the blonde beauty seemed excited about at the party. She took the time to happily go around to various people (and animals!), including the birthday girl, at the party and she even captured the delicious-looking food spread that included some homemade bread she said she made in the video. Gwen also shared the moment the party attendees sang in honor of the birthday and shared clips of the lit birthday cakes.

The birthday celebration was just one of many times Blake showed affection toward his lady love Gwen. The happy couple, who have been surrounded by engagement rumors, have no trouble publicly sharing their love for each other and it’s one of the reasons we adore them! Whether they’re holding hands during a casual outing or Blake is giving Gwen a standing ovation after a performance, there’s no doubt these two are full of support for each other!

We can’t wait to see more PDA-filled pics from Gwen and Blake! The lovebirds seem more in love than ever and there’s been no stopping them!