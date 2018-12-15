Avril Lavigne Goes Completely Nude On Her New Album Cover – Sexy Pic

Avril Lavigne turned heads when she appeared completely naked as she confidently posed with nothing but a guitar for the cover of her highly-anticipated new album ‘Head Above Water’.

Avril Lavigne and her music is back and she’s making it known with an incredibly sexy new album cover! The 34-year-old singer posed completely nude while sitting in water and hiding behind a acoustic guitar on the cover of her upcoming release, Head Above Water and it’s definitely already making a lasting impression! She took to Instagram on Dec. 14 to share the stunning image and revealed her excitement about the release date for the album, which is Feb. 15, 2019. “I still can’t believe that my album is almost here!! This album means a lot to me and I’m so excited that you guys get to hear it soon. You can pre-order it at my link in bio. Also, thank you to my fans for being so loving and supportive of me throughout this journey. I love you all so much 🖤,” she captioned the image.

To prepare for the new album, Avril released the first single, “Head Above Water” back in Sept. and she recently released the second single, “Tell Me It’s Over” which has been successfully topping the charts. The song, which is about a breakup, hit number three on the iTunes pop charts right behind Ariana Grande‘s latest two releases, “imagine” and “thank u, next”.

Avril’s latest chart position is pretty impressive considering it’s been over 15 years since she burst onto the scene with her hit single “Complicated” and album “Let Go” in the early 2000s. She was the princess of pop punk for a while in those days and has continued to thrive in the music industry with her touching lyrics and unique image.

We’re looking forward to Avril’s new release! With the success of her past releases, we’re pretty sure this one is going to be a hit as well and we’re super excited for the talented songstress!