Ashley Tisdale Debuts New Pink Hair: See Her Makeover & More Stars Who Did The Same

Ashley Tisdale, is that you? The ‘High School Musical’ star debuted a hot new hair makeover while shopping in West Hollywood on Dec. 14 and we’re in awe of it!

Ashley Tisdale was spotted out and about in West Hollywood on Friday, Dec. 14, with a hot new pink hair makeover! The 33-year-old former High School Musical star looked like a rock star wearing a dark overcoat and polka dot shirt as she enjoyed some holiday shopping, but her new pink hair is what we really loved about her look! Isn’t it great? It’s a new look for Ashley, and we’re totally digging it!

But Ashley isn’t the only celebrity who’s dyed their hair pink recently. Another star who went under the same transformation this year was Game Of Thrones‘ Maisie Williams. The 21-year-old star was unrecognizable at premiere of Mary Poppins Returns in London on December 12, when she debuted her massive hair makeover. Not only was her hair bright pink, but she also had new wavy locks! And she, too, looked amazing with the new color.

Furthermore, Cardi B recently showed off some hot pink hair, when she debuted her new video for “Mi Mami” in early November. Cardi B was probably just wearing a wig for the shoot, but it was interesting to see that she looked a lot like her nemesis Nicki Minaj, who also likes to regularly sport pink hair. We suppose imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, right?

Other stars who’ve gone pink before include Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Blac Chyna, Salma Hayek, Kelly Ripa and more! Want to see more pics? Check out our gallery of famous pink hair makeovers above!