Ariana Grande Runs To Ex Pete Davidson At ‘SNL’ Studio After He Posts Cryptic Cry For Help

Just minutes after Pete Davidson revealed he didn’t ‘want to be on this Earth anymore,’ Ariana Grande raced to 30 Rock, where he was prepping for a new episode of ‘SNL’, to help him!

Ariana Grande is offering her support to ex-fiance Pete Davidson in his time of need. Just moments after the 25-year-old Saturday Night Live star posted an alarming message about not wanting “to be on this Earth anymore” and then deleting his account on Dec. 15, Ariana let Pete know that she’s there for him if he wants her support. “Man i’m so sorry i told a dumb joke,” she wrote in a series of tweets, which have since been deleted. Her apology was referencing a message she aimed at Kanye West on Thursday evening — one that also led to Pete saying he was “disgusted” by her remark over Kanye’s mental health, and sharing an eventual cry for help on Saturday.

Ariana then told Pete, via Twitter, that she was downstairs at 30 Rock in New York City, where he was said to be preparing for that evening’s episode of SNL. “I really didn’t mean any harm. all i want everyone to be healthy and happy. so desperately. please. my god,” Ariana, 25, said. “I’m downstairs and I’m not going anywhere if you need anyone or anything. I know u have everyone u need and that’s not me, but i’m here too.”

Ariana’s response comes after Pete posted the following message on his own Instagram page: “I really don’t want to be on this earth anymore. I’m doing my best to stay here for you but i actually don’t know how much longer i can last. All i’ve ever tried to do was help people. Just remember i told you so <3″.

After Pete posted his alarming message on Instagram and then deleted his account, a few more celebrities reacted to the situation online. Machine Gun Kelly tweeted that he was jumping on a plane to go be with Pete, while Jon Cryer alerted everyone that Pete was at SNL, rehearsing for tonight’s episode. So that might be how Ariana figured out where to find him. Furthermore, the NYPD received a number of calls from fans who were worried about Pete, so officers allegedly sent out to find him and check on his welfare, according to TMZ.

Ariana and Pete split in October after a 6-month romance. They became engaged after just three weeks of dating, but broke up just a few weeks after Ariana’s ex, Mac Miller, died of an accidental overdose of fentanyl, cocaine and alcohol.

If you or someone you know may be struggling with suicidal thoughts, you can call the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255) any time day or night, or chat online.