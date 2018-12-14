Zayn Malik Drops Dreamy New Album ‘Icarus Falls’ & Fans Are Obsessed

It’s finally here! Zayn’s second solo album, ‘Icarus Falls,’ arrived on Dec. 14, & fans can’t seem to get enough of all 27 songs!

Zayn Malik, 25, has slowly but surely been giving fans a taste of his new album, Icarus Falls, and on Dec. 14, the full project was revealed! Zayn’s latest release is a lengthy 27-song record that the singer gets deeply personal on. Previously singles such as “Entertainer,” “Sour Diesel” and the Nicki Minaj-assisted “No Candle No Light,” all appear on the album, as does the romantic ballad, “There You Are.” With a whopping 27 tracks, there was plenty of room for new music though – and the guitar-heavy “Good Guy,” and dreamy “Flight Of The Stars,” are instant standouts! Even Timbaland lent his R&B vocals to the joint track “Too Much.”

Icarus Falls marks Zayn’s first full-length since 2016’s Mind of Mine. Fans have been waiting on the edge of their seat to see what the former One Direction member delivers, and they were not disappointed! “Super proud of you, this album is such a breath of fresh air in a really redundant music climate. Thank you for being bold and experimental,” one fan tweeted immediately after the album’s release. Another listener wrote, “This was definitely worth the wait, it’s a masterpiece.” And everyone had their two cents on what’s the best track on Zayn’s new album…each song was that good.

In the weeks leading up to his big release, fans got a taste of the album thanks to a slew of new singles from the singer. “Rainberry” brought us all the feels, and remained true to it’s title by being exactly the kind of tune we’d want to hear on a rainy day! Then, with “Good Years,” fans flipped after the lyrics led them to believe that Zayn was referencing his 1D bandmates! The song took us on a stroll down memory lane, and some even thought that the lyrics were actually in reference to his public feud with Louis Tomlinson. “The voices screaming loud as hell//We don’t care ’bout no one else//Nothing in the world could bring us down//Now we’re so high among the stars without a worry//And neither one, one of us wants to say we’re sorry,” Zayn crooned in one verse. Most recently, Zayn melted our hearts with “There You Are,” a love song.

Listen to all of the tracks from Icarus Falls above! With 27 tracks on the record in total, it’s going to take us a while to pick out a favorite!