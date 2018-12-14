Happy Birthday, Vanessa Hudgens: See 30 Of Her Hottest Looks To Celebrate Her Turning The Big 3-0

It’s Vanessa Hudgens’ birthday! Celebrate the actress entering her 30s by taking a look back at some of her best looks from the past year!

Happy Birthday, Vanessa Hudgens! The actress turned 30 today, Dec. 14, and we just HAD to celebrate! We decided the best way to do that was to take look back and reminisce over her greatest looks from the past year because man, were there some good ones.

I know I said that we’re looking back over the entire year, but one of Vanessa’s most beautiful looks happened super recently. The High School Musical alum stunned in a v-neck pink mini dress by Giamba for the Second Act photocall on Dec. 9.

V was glowing, thanks to a dewy makeup look that featured a soft peach color scheme. The gold hoop earrings and two necklaces also helped frame her face. Keeping with the gold accessories theme, Vanessa sported a pair of strappy Casadei heels in the same metallic hue. Gorgeous!

Pastel pink is certainly Vanessa’s color, because she also turned heads in the hue at the 2018 American Music Awards. For the event, the Princess Switch star donned a Cushnie gown in the feminine shade that featured spaghetti straps and a plunging neckline. Her makeup look was also marked with pink eyeshadow, a rosy lip, and peach blush. Vanessa basically reinvented the phrase “pretty in pink.”

Get clicking in the gallery above to see more of Vanessa’s hottest looks from 2018. Here’s to another year of her superb style! Happy b’day, girl!