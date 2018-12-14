Vanessa Hudgens, Margot Robbie, Jennifer Lopez & More Best Dressed Of The Week

It was a gorgeous week of fashion! As the holidays draw near, we’re seeing more sparkle and shine, and gorgeous gowns. See the top fashion looks of the week below!

Vanessa Hudgens wore a fun and flirty Marc Jacobs mini dress for the Second Act film premiere in New York on Dec. 12, 2018. We could barely contain ourselves when we saw Jennifer Lopez at that same premiere. She wore a larger than life pink tulle gown by Giambattista Valli Haute Couture. It was so amazing and A-Rod was the perfect Instagram boyfriend, snapping pics of her on the red carpet. See all of the best dressed celebs in the gallery attached above.

Who says red heads can’t wear red? Jessica Chastain stunned in an Akris red V-neck sleeveless midi dress to the To Kill a Mockingbird Broadway play opening night in New York on Dec. 13 2018. The red dress on the red carpet looked amazing! Another star who matched the carpet was Emily Blunt, wearing a blue Schiaparelli at the Mary Poppins Returns film premiere in London on the 12th. Priyanka Chopra was pretty in a pink two-piece outfit alongside husband Nick Jonas at the wedding of Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal in Mumbai, India.

Natalie Portman wore a chic white Dior suit at the New York screening of Vox Lux. Her natural makeup was so gorgeous! Margot Robbie was SO glam, posing for photographers at the Mary Queen of Scots premiere in London on Dec. 10, wearing Rodarte. Absolutely breathtaking! Winnie Harlow wearing Atelier Versace at The British Fashion Awards in London on Dec. 10.

At that same event, Kendall Jenner wore a completely sheer dress, showing off her supermodel body! Miley Cyrus wore a holiday-inspired silver top going to Z100 radio in New York City. We loved her bold red lip — so festive. See the best dressed stars in the gallery!