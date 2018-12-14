Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani: ‘The Voice’ Coaches Are Pressuring Him To Propose To Her — Will He?

On the same day that Blake Shelton said he and Gwen Stefani ‘aren’t just’ dating, HL has EXCLUSIVELY learned that ‘The Voice’ coaches want Blake to propose ASAP!

Can the coaches on The Voice use those buzzers every time Blake Shelton procrastinates his proposal to Gwen Stefani? Although the country singer hasn’t announced plans to get down on one knee, his colleagues are egging him to do it as they film the upcoming season of the NBC show! “The one thing that Adam [Levine], Kelly [Clarkson], Jennifer [Hudson], Carson [Daly] and even John [Legend] have been doing to Blake as of late is always tease him and playfully pester him to get engaged to Gwen,” a source close to The Voice EXCLUSIVELY tells Hollywoodlife. And certain coaches have their favorite inside jokes!

“Adam and John have gone as far to say jokingly they will only double date and hang out with married couples,” our source reveals. Adam is married to Behati Prinsloo, while John — who’ll be in the coach’s seat in Season 16 — is hard to associate without his other half, wife Chrissy Teigen. The ladies also get in on the fun, as our source says that “Kelly and Jennifer have joked to him that they want to go to a Bachelorette party soon.” The big man in charge is especially putting the pressure on Blake.

“Carson has just been constantly joking that since he is a producer on the show, he can get rid of Blake at any moment if he doesn’t propose soon,” our source adds. Uh-oh — Blake, don’t mess up your consecutive season streak on The Voice! “But again, it’s all in good fun,” our source says. So don’t worry, Blake isn’t actually in danger of losing his job, ring or no ring. “Everyone loves Blake and everyone loves Gwen and they all want the best for him and them both,” our source goes on. “That is why it’s so easy to joke about it. It helps that Blake is a good sport with it all as well.” But we can see why Blake’s work family is pushing for a proposal — Gwen is an alum of The Voice herself, as she served as a full-time coach alongside Blake for Seasons 7, 9 and 12! They announced their relationship in November 2015, while Season 9 was airing.

Despite the jokes, we know that Blake is serious about this relationship — he’s gone so far as to say that he and Gwen “aren’t just dating” on the Dec. 14 episode of the TODAY show. “You know, this is something that I feel like is meant to be,” he explained. “I’ve learned more from Gwen Stefani, as a human being and how to grow as a human being, than I have from anybody ever in my life — anybody.” We’re not crying, Blake’s heart is.

Gwen also made an appearance on the TODAY show just two days prior, but assured that there’s actually “zero pressure” for her and Blake to tie the knot…but she does hope that Blake’s her “forever.” During the interview on Wednesday, the “Hollaback” singer explained that she and her longtime man are trying to focus on being “in the moment” after facing their “trauma back in the day.” Both Gwen and Blake ended their marriages in 2015 (Gwen to Gavin Rossdale, and Blake to Miranda Lambert).