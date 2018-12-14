‘Sweet Home’ Preview: Jennifer Transforms A Former Drag Queen’s Home For Her Parents

Jennifer Welch helped transform her parents’ new home with the help of the most glamorous drag queen squad! The fiercely dressed queens helped destroy the home to turn it into a masterpiece… all while dressed in full drag! Watch the preview!

Jennifer Welch, the lovable interior designer we first met in Sweet Home Oklahoma, is getting down to business with a slew of stunning drag queens in the latest episode of Sweet Home! In the series’ seventh episode, titled “Drag Queen Demo” — airing Saturday, December 15 at 9 PM on Bravo — Jennifer makes her latest project a family affair. She transforms the former home of a famous drag queen into a place for her parents, with a little help from some new friends, Tape, Serena, Keosha, Vanidy and Ginger. Meanwhile, Josh makes a big decision to shrink his breasts.

Jennifer’s mother, Linda is on hand to meet the queens and witness the demolition. At this point, there is two months install, so they need to get to work. Jennifer wanted the queens to take the first crack at the demolition of the house, so she handed them all hammers and let them do their thing. All of the queens took to multiple mirrors and other landscapes within the house with hammers, smashing everything in sight. The glass was flying and Jennifer and her team were loving it! And, we bet Linda retracted her, “You’re all a bit overdressed for demolition” comment! — Take a look at our EXCLUSIVE preview, below!

Sweet Home returned to Bravo when with an all-new series on Friday, November 2, after we met Jennifer in Sweet Home Oklahoma. We previously watched Jennifer bring chic back to Oklahoma City, along with her new interior design team, Alex Hodges, Sarah Moll, and Sabah Khan. Now at 20-year veteran in the design business, Jennifer’s taking on bigger and better projects, from mansions to vacation homes to cabanas.

While we’re seeing Jennifer’s savvy techniques and creative vision come to life, Sweet Home also brings the fun with some help from her ride-or-die BFF Angie “Pumps” Sullivan, as well as a peek at her still “happily unmarried” relationship with ex-husband Josh Welch. — Sweet Home airs on Bravo every Saturday at 9/8c.