Sophie Turner Scolds Drake & Kanye West Over Twitter Feud: Just Make Music ‘Boys’

Sophie Turner is fed up with Kanye West and Drake feuding on Twitter. The ‘Game Of Thrones’ actress wants Ye and Drizzy to stop beefing and start rapping, together.

Sophie Turner, 22, has a message for Kanye West and Drake. The Game of Thrones actress took to her Instagram Stories feed on Dec. 14, to share a message with the warring rappers. Hours after Kanye, 41, went on a Twitter tirade about Drake, 32 – even accusing the Canadian hip-hop star of threatening his family – Sophie told them to cut it out and make peace.

“Drake and Kanye, we’re not in kindergarten anymore boys,” she said, addressing Ye and Drizzy while sipping on a mug. “Just get used to the fact that the only thing that people want to listen to is your music. So release it. Collab album. Thank you.” She captioned the video with “#andthatsthetea.”

Sophie is by no means the only celeb to weigh in on Kanye and Drake’s beef. Ariana Grande, 25, tried to be the voice of reason (while promoting her music) on Dec. 13 by tweeting at her 59.5 million followers, ”Guys, I know there are grown men arguing online rn but Miley and I dropping [sic] our beautiful, new songs tonight so if y’all could please jus [sic] behave for just like a few hours so the girls can shine that’d be so sick thank u.” She was, of course, talking about her new single “Imagine” and Miley Cyrus’ version of the John Lennon and Yoko Ono classic, “Happy Xmas (War Is Over).” Miley was on board with Ariana’s response too. She replied, tweeting, “Didn’t they hear the news ?! War IS over! Thank you, next!”

Clearly, neither Kanye’s wife Kim Kardashian, 38, nor the mother of Drake’s son Sophie Brussaux got the memo either. Kim jumped into the Twitter war on Dec. 13 by warning Drake to “never threaten my husband or our family.” She added, “He paved the way for there to be a Drake.” And Sophie responded to a screen shot of Ariana’s tweet, which The Shade Room shared on Instagram. She wrote, “I would hardly call Kanye arguing with himself ‘grown men.’” Let’s hope the drama ends and everyone does make peace for Christmas!