Snooki leapt to JWoww’s defense on Instagram, posting security footage from the night of her fight with Roger Mathews. See the footage and her post denying JWoww’s keeping the kids from their dad.

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi still has best friend Jenni “JWoww” Farley’s back, and that will never change. Snooki, 31, wrote a lengthy post on Instagram defending Jenni after her husband, Roger Mathews, claimed that she was keeping him from their kids. Along with that, she shared security footage from the night in question that showed Jenni, 32, speaking to police, in tears, saying, “I don’t want to do that to him. He should be allowed to see them. He’s not a bad dad.”

Roger, 43, went on a posting spree on Instagram earlier the same day, saying in a series of videos that Jenni filed a restraining order against him and wouldn’t let him see their two children, four-year-old Meilani and two-year-old Greyson. He alleged in one of videos, taken from the back of a police car, that Jenni is gone for “months at a time” filming Jersey Shore, and that they “had a little bit of a disagreement” about it. “She gets so emotional and irrational in her anger this is the level she brings it too. … I’m not allowed to be there for my children anymore because somebody else is so hate-filled that they would do that to the father of their children, to a great father to their children.” Nicole disputed his claims in her lengthy post on Instagram:

“My best friend has been going through A LOT these past few months and my heart breaks for her,” Nicole wrote. “She always tries to keep her situations off social media for the sake of the kids, but her voice needs to be heard too. She has tried everything in her power to keep things civil FOR THE KIDS and she’s a damn good mother. She doesn’t leave her kids for months at a time for work. She leaves filming to care for her children that you don’t see. Her character is being tarnished and I’m here to show what’s really going down. She wants nothing but for the kids to have their dad. Unfortunately she was being taunted and baited & this was the result. YOU’RE AN AMAZING MOTHER AND PERSON and all of us who truly know you know this.

“There is more to the story that’s being told. Stop attacking her. *She HAS BEEN asking the cops to tell the judge to allow Roger to see the kids,” Snooki continued. “Everything he has stated in those videos is false news. You shouldn’t taunt her and film her on your phone trying to get a rise out of her to use it for court.* There is MANY layers to this. And more videos. Legally i cannot post those but will be used when necessary. You can all have your opinions but don’t attack her for being that person he claims she is. Everything will unfold in due time. For those who find it “funny” as to why the comments are off, it’s because you are attacking Jenni calling her a bad mother and liar. Leave the girl alone.”

Jenni confirmed in a statement on Instagram that a judge did grant a temporary order of protection against Roger, and that she involved the police because “she felt it was in her best interests, and the best interests of her children to do so.” She asked for fans to respect her privacy at this time.