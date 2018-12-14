Selena Gomez’s Social Media Disappearance Explained: Why She Hasn’t Posted In Nearly 3 Months

Selena Gomez announced a break from social media in September and although fans have anxiously awaited her return, the pop singer is taking time to work on herself.

Selena Gomez, 26, is one of the most followed celebrities on Instagram with 144 million loyal fans. But nearly three months ago, Selena announced that she was taking a break from social media and hasn’t returned since Sept. 23. Although fans are dying to hear from her again, a source close to Selena EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife that the pop singer is in a “much better place” now. “Selena is feeling much better after she purposefully disappeared from the public spotlight almost three months ago.” The “Back To You” songstress has been very open about her struggles with lupus and even underwent a kidney transplant due to her ongoing battle with the autoimmune disease, with her friend and Grown-ish star Francia Raisa donating the organ in Sept. 2017. Selena also may have been grappling with the fact that her longtime former flame, Justin Bieber, 24, recently married leggy supermodel, Hailey Baldwin, 22.

“She had a tough year health wise, and everything that happened so quickly between Justin and Hailey made life even more challenging for Selena,” the pal added. “She was tired of people asking her about how she was coping, so she quietly stepped away from the spotlight to work on herself.” It’s understandably challenging for the former Disney Channel star who has been in the spotlight since she was young. “Whenever things get too stressful, Selena takes a social media detox break and always feels a lot better for it,” the pal added. “She has been taking better care of herself and is in a much better place with her heart, health and is feeling stronger emotionally and mentally.”

Selena shared a beautiful selfie when she broke the big news that she would be taking a hiatus from social media to work on herself. “Update: taking a social media break. Again,” Selena captioned the stunning image. “As much as I am grateful for the voice that social media gives each of us, I am equally grateful to be able to step back and live my life present to the moment I have been given. Kindness and encouragement only for a bit! Just remember- negative comments can hurt anybody’s feelings. Obvi.” Hopefully Selena is taking care of herself during this break and perhaps even working on some new music! Selena released her first studio album Stars Dance in 2013 and her second album Revival in 2015. She spent 2016 on her Revival Tour which was the second solo concert tour she kicked off in Las Vegas in May 2016 and wrapped up later that year in Mexico.