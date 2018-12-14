Sandy Hook: Students Sent Home On 6th Anniversary Of Massacre After Bomb Threat

Six years after the tragedy that took place at Sandy Hook Elementary School, all of the students have been evacuated after a bomb threat. We’ve got all the details.

Sandy Hook Elementary School was evacuated after a Dec. 14 bomb threat, six years after twenty first-graders and six educators were murdered in a tragic massacre. The Newton Police says that the threat occurred at about 9:00 am in the morning, according to NBC. Officers searched the school as a precaution and evacuated the building, although they didn’t find any evidence that the threat was a credible one. Since this is the anniversary of the shooting and tensions have obviously been high in Newton, the superintendent still decided to send everybody home, says Lieutenant Aaron Bahamonde.

The original building where the massacre took place has been knocked down since the shooting, and a new one was constructed in its place. The bomb threats made against this school come just after Columbine High School, the site of another mass shooting, was shut down. An anonymous caller claimed that they had planted bombs inside the school and were waiting outside with a gun. The threats were baseless, as were the emails sent to hundreds of schools, businesses and government buildings on that same day. It isn’t clear at this time whether the Sandy Hook bomb threat is related to these in any way.

On Dec. 14, 2012, Adam Lanza killed 26 people at Sandy Hook Elementary School. After murdering his mother Nancy Lanza in her home, he entered the school and opened fire, shooting himself before the police could reach him.

To honor all of the victims of this horrific tragedy, Newton, among other towns, held a moment of silence in the morning. The Newton Action Alliance group, which was formed after the shooting, asked for support from Twitter users. “Sandy Hook Elementary School was evacuated this morning while a threat is being investigated by our police dept,” the account said. “Please stand with our community as we attempt to survive another tragic anniversary.”