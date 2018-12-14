Chris Brown’s Daughter Royalty, 4, Proves She Has Daddy’s Talent By Dancing In X-Mas Performance

Chris Brown’s dancing legacy lives on! His mini me, Royalty, showed off her footwork at a Christmas recital and proved that the performance genes didn’t skip her.

At just four years old, Royalty Brown may very well follow in Chris Brown’s footsteps! The R&B singer’s daughter with baby mama Nia Guzman is already proving she has her father’s knack for choreography and stage charisma, judging by her performance at her school’s Christmas show. Her mother shared a video of the dance to Instagram on Dec. 14, and it’s the cutest production you’ll see this holiday season. With a flower crown on her head, Royalty twirled, clapped and jumped to a cover of Taylor Swift’s “Shake It Off” — she even insisted on taking the stage, despite some setbacks! “Sick and all…she still wanted to perform!” Nia captioned the Instagram post, which you can see below.

Royalty really does have her father’s passion for dance. She just performed in another Christmas-themed dance recital, and stole the show that time too, as we’ve told you on Dec. 7! The child even shares a dancing tradition with her chart-topping father around the holidays — they dance to Chris’s song “This Christmas,” according to what a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife on Dec. 5. But that’s not their only tradition leading up to Santa day! They also decorate the tree and open presents, as Chris “has the best memories of celebrating with his family, so it’s very important he make those special memories with Royalty now too,” our source also said. And he’s “excited” to do the same this year!

As the end of December approaches, Chris’s child support battle with Nia has been relatively quiet. That’s because things between the parents, who share joint custody of Royalty, “have been going way better the last few months,” our source also told us last week! “There shouldn’t be any drama to ruin the holidays which is a big relief to everyone.” In September, Chris’s child support for Royalty doubled to $5,000, which Nia’s lawyer Lisa Bloom told People. The attorney also said that the singer should really be paying $18,336 per month for someone of his income level, in addition to a retroactive payment of $190,000. It’s been quiet on the frontier since the court battle.

We weren’t the only ones who thought Royalty danced like a star! Fans left one compliment after another in Nia’s comments section, and one especially rang true: “definitely gonna be a dancer like her dad and a leader of her generation.”