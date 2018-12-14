JWoww’s ex Roger Mathews went off in a series of Instagram videos on Dec. 14 after JWoww filed a restraining order against him. He claims he’s ‘not allowed’ to see his two young kids following this fight with JWoww.

Roger Mathews, 43, recorded multiple videos in the early hours of Dec. 14, including one from the back of a police car after a fight with his ex and mother of his two children, Jenni “JWOWW” Farley, 32. Roger says he went to bed and was woken up at 2 a.m. by police. The police were at his and JWOWW’s house earlier after he called them because JWOWW was allegedly “hysterically shouting” that she was going to call the police. After his call was documented, Roger left and did a podcast before being removed from the house hours later. JWOWW has since filed a restraining order against Roger. “I’m not allowed to go home and see my children [Meilani and Greyson],” Roger says in the first Instagram video. He captioned the video, “Reality is stranger than fiction. You guys are about to learn the truth and I promise you. You aren’t ready. The truth is my greatest asset. There is no my truth, there is only THE truth.”

In another Instagram video, he claims that he’s “not allowed to even text Jenni about my children.” Roger also tears up in an Instagram video talking about how he’s not allowed to see his daughter, 4, and son, 2. “I don’t go away for months at a time, for weeks at a time,” Roger says. “I’m always there for my children. Always. And I’m not allowed to be there for my children anymore because somebody else is so hate filled that they would do that to the father of their children, to a great father to their children. It’s sad, man. It’s just sad.”

In a final Instagram video, Roger is at a friend’s house and says he has “no game plan” after the events with his ex. “Police said if I want to go home… I mean, I’m not arrested. I’m not in jail, so there’s no crime committed,” Roger continues. “It’s just somehow Jenni convinced a judge that a restraining order should be filed. I have no idea how. No clue. They couldn’t even explain it to me.” JWOWW has yet to respond to Roger’s allegations. The former couple revealed they were getting divorced after nearly 3 years of marriage in Sept. 2018. HollywoodLife has reached out to both JWOWW and Roger’s reps for comment.