Roger Mathews Cries & Alleges JWoww Screamed In Front Of Their 4-Year-Old Daughter

Roger Mathews is telling his side of the story of what allegedly went down in a fight between him and estranged wife Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley. He claims she swore at him in front of their kids and said she wished she’d never had children with him.

Things got ugly between Jersey Shore‘s Jenni “JWoww” Farley and her estranged husband Roger Mathews on the night of Dec. 13. They both called the Toms River, NJ on each other after allegedly fighting in front of their kids, and it was 43-year-old Roger who was ultimately removed from their home by authorities after the MTV star filed a restraining order against him. Now he’s made a series of tearful Instagram videos where he making claims that she swore at him in front of their daughter Meilani, 4, and son Greyson 2. He initially shared a video in the back of a squad car, explaining that he was now not allowed to contract Jenni or his kids, not even by text but opened up much more with serious allegations after he was dropped off at a friend’s house.

In one video he “struggled intenally with this for a long time” about making his issues with Jenni public because his children might see it one day. She filed for divorce on Sept. 12 but up until now it seemed like they’d been able to co-parent civilly. “I struggled with it…until tonight. When I’m the one that called the police because my wife was screaming and swearing at me ‘I’m calling the police, I’m calling the police,’ and I’m like ‘for what? What did I do?’ while she’s screaming in my daughter’s face ‘your father is a piece of sh*t. He’s out of here. He’s out of here. I’m sorry I ever had children with him’ to my four-and-a-half-year-old daughter who’s spanking me in the butt saying ‘you’re a bad daddy,” he alleged in the video on the brink of tears. Again, this is Roger’s side of the story.

In another video Roger totally broke down. “So I’m trying to stay composed here,” he begins. “Nobody wants to see a video of a sobbing f**king old man. The hardest part about this and I’m not the first man and probably not the first woman to be in this position, I’m sure it goes both ways. Unfortunately I’m on this end of it and that my ex cannot control her emotions in front of our children and literally turns my child against me. My daughter, the look in her eyes…” he says as his eyes well up with tears and be begins to openly cry.

“Because her mother, she can’t wait til we go to sleep to have a disagreement. She has to do it in front of them. To look in my daughter’s eyes and the misunderstanding she has toward her dad and hitting me in the butt cause I upset her mother cause her mother can’t control her emotions,” he claims.

Jenni’s reps posted a statement to her Instagram page on Dec. 14 that read, “While Jenni has refrained from making any public statements relating to her impending divorce, in light of recent events we have decided to make an official statement. Certain events transpired last night which lead [sic] Jenni to involve the authorities, as she felt it was in her best interests, and the best interests of her children to do so. Any statements and social media posts depicting anything to the contrary are entirely false, misleading and intentionally designed to cast Jenni in a negative light.” So Jenni’s reps are disputing Roger’s video allegations.