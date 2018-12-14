Remy and Papoose have been married for a decade and just reached a major milestone together — they’re proud parents! Get all the details on their mega-exciting news here.

It’s been a big year for Remy Ma, 38, and Papoose, 40. The Love & Hip Hop couple renewed their vows to celebrate their tenth wedding anniversary, and as if that wasn’t romantic enough, they announced that they were expecting during the ceremony. And now, their little one is finally here! That’s right — Remy Ma gave birth to a baby girl on Dec. 14, according to Papoose’s daughter, Chanel. See her Instagram announcement below! But although this is the first baby that Remy and Papoose share, they do both have children from past relationships. Before the birth of their newborn, Remy’s brood included Jayson, who she gave birth to in 2000, as well as three stepchildren. We’re so glad that they get to share this special moment together ten years after tying the knot while Remy was incarcerated. They’ve come SO far since then!

These two have really been through a lot, which all came to a tee when Remy suffered a miscarriage. After the tragedy aired on an episode of Love & Hip Hop, the rapper took to Instagram to thank her fans for their support — as well as her husband. “In a fit of crying @papoosepapoose said ‘You are not the only one going thru this, we will get thru it…’ Made me realize how many women like myself experience the same thing and don’t have a strong partner by their side to say it will be alright,” she said. “So I’m here to tell anyone going thru a similar situation that it is not over and God has the last say so.”

How sweet is that? The two made it through that tough time side by side and can now finally start this new chapter of their lives.

We can’t say congratulations to Remy and Papoose enough! They kept their hopes high and didn’t give up on this difficult road to pregnancy, so here’s to them and their growing family!