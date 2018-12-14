Happy Birthday Reign Disick: The 42 Most Adorable Photos Of The 4-Year-Old

It’s a big day for the littlest member of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick’s brood. Reign Disick is turning four! Take a look at his sweetest pics over the years.

How did this happen? It seems like just yesterday that Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick‘s youngest was born on Dec. 14, 2014, but Reign Disick is already four! Time flies when you’re this adorable! The little one has been stealing fan’s hearts since his parents welcomed him to the world on his brother Mason Disick‘s fifth birthday, and he just keeps getting cuter and cuter by the year. The bald baby boy has sprouted up into a super cute kid — and he already has a signature hairstyle. Reign’s locks are grown out long, and he goes back and forth between sporting his strands down around his shoulders and up in a sleek bun. While his parents have been criticized multiple times for not cutting his hair, Reign really rocks it!

Even though the 14th is his official birthday, Reign rang in his fourth year a little early. He may share the special date with his brother Mason, but he celebrated with a joint party with his cousin Saint West, 3, instead. The boys had a Tarzan-themed bash on Dec. 1 that looked wildly fun. Kim Kardashian, 38, turned her mansion into a rainforest complete with leaves and fitting music — NBD — and even provided snacks following the theme. And as if that wasn’t enough, all of the little ones who showed up dressed to impress! North West, 5, may have been the most memorable in a green crop top and matching pants that matched Selena Gomez‘s “Taki Taki” outfit.

It looked like a super successful party, if you ask us! Here’s to hoping Reign had fun at his birthday bash, and that the celebration marked the start of the little one’s best year yet!

But while you wait for all of the KarJenner family members to post sweet tributes to the birthday boy, take a look at the gallery above for precious pics of him over the years.