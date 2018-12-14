Prince Louis Smiles With Princess Charlotte & Prince George In Adorable Royal Xmas Card

Look at the royal cuties! Prince Louis’ smile in his first Christmas card is the cutest thing EVER. Princess Charlotte and Prince George look adorable as well alongside Kate Middleton and Prince William!

Prince William and Kate Middleton revealed their latest Christmas card on Dec. 14 featuring their precious kids — Prince George, 5, Princess Charlotte, 3, and Prince Louis, 7 months. Prince Louis is so darn cute in his first-ever Christmas card! He has the most adorable smile. The tiniest royal is wearing a baby blue sweater while being held by his gorgeous mom. Prince Louis totally looks like Kate!

Princess Charlotte and Prince George are equally adorable. Princess Charlotte stands in the middle of the royal family, and her spunkiness is more apparent than ever. She rocks a navy sweater and skirt. Look at her little grin! Prince George goofs off while holding on to his dad. The Christmas card was taken outside at Anmer Hall.

The last time we saw Prince Louis, who was born on April 23, 2018, was in photos taken in celebration of Prince Charles’ 70th birthday. Prince Louis and his two siblings posed alongside their mom and dad, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall. Princess Charlotte and Prince George have been two royal stars of 2018. They were in two major weddings this year — Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal wedding and Pippa Middleton’s wedding. The royal kids are taking over, and we wouldn’t have it any other way!