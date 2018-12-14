See Pic
Hollywood Life

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Reveal First-Ever Christmas Card With New Pic From Royal Wedding

Shutterstock
Royal Christmas cards. This photograph must not be used after 31st December 2019, without prior permission from Kensington Palace. NEWS EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO COMMERCIAL USE (including any use in merchandising, advertising or any other non-editorial use including, for example, calendars, books and supplements). This photograph is provided to you strictly on condition that you will make no charge for the supply, release or publication of it and that these conditions and restrictions will apply (and that you will pass these on) to any organisation to whom you supply it. All other requests for use should be directed to the Press Office at Kensington Palace in writing. The photograph must include all of the individuals when published. This photograph taken by Chris Allerton of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex at their Wedding Reception at Frogmore House on 19th May features on their Royal Highnesses' Christmas card this year. Issue date: Friday December 14, 2018. See PA story ROYAL Cards. Photo credit should read: Chris Allerton URN:40220937 (Press Association via AP Images)
Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex visit the University of Chichester Tech Park during their visit to Sussex.Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex visit to Sussex, UK - 03 Oct 2018
Meghan Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry make an official visit to the Joff Youth CentrePrince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex visit to Sussex, UK - 03 Oct 2018The Duke and Duchess married on May 19th 2018 in Windsor and were conferred The Duke & Duchess of Sussex by The Queen.
Meghan Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry make an official visit to the Joff Youth CentrePrince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex visit to Sussex, UK - 03 Oct 2018The Duke and Duchess married on May 19th 2018 in Windsor and were conferred The Duke & Duchess of Sussex by The Queen. View Gallery View Gallery 23 Photos.
Weekend Editor

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle just debuted their first Christmas card as a married couple! See the stunning photo taken at their wedding earlier this year.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are getting in the holiday spirit! The couple released their first-ever Christmas card on Dec. 14 with a never-before-seen photo. In the image shared on Kensington Royal’s official Instagram account, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex can be seen from the back as they face a fireworks display on their wedding day.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are delighted to share a new photograph from their Wedding Reception at Frogmore House on 19th May,” the caption said. “The photograph, which was taken by photographer Chris Allerton, features on Their Royal Highnesses’ Christmas card this year.”

Harry and Meghan aren’t the only royals celebrating the season with a cute family photoPrince William and Kate Middleton also revealed their own holiday card on the same day via Kensington Royal’s Instagram. The adorable pic shows the Duchess of Cambridge holding her youngest child, Prince Louis, while sitting on a low tree branch with William on a crisp fall day. The couple’s other two kids, Prince Charlotte and Prince George, looked happy as can be standing on the log, using their dad’s shoulders for support.

prince harry meghan markle
Chris Allerton

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are pleased to share a new photograph of their family,” the caption read. “The photograph, taken by Matt Porteous, shows The Duke and Duchess with their three children at Anmer Hall. This photograph features on Their Royal Highnesses’ Christmas card this year.”