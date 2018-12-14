Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Reveal First-Ever Christmas Card With New Pic From Royal Wedding

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle just debuted their first Christmas card as a married couple! See the stunning photo taken at their wedding earlier this year.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are getting in the holiday spirit! The couple released their first-ever Christmas card on Dec. 14 with a never-before-seen photo. In the image shared on Kensington Royal’s official Instagram account, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex can be seen from the back as they face a fireworks display on their wedding day.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are delighted to share a new photograph from their Wedding Reception at Frogmore House on 19th May,” the caption said. “The photograph, which was taken by photographer Chris Allerton, features on Their Royal Highnesses’ Christmas card this year.”

Harry and Meghan aren’t the only royals celebrating the season with a cute family photo. Prince William and Kate Middleton also revealed their own holiday card on the same day via Kensington Royal’s Instagram. The adorable pic shows the Duchess of Cambridge holding her youngest child, Prince Louis, while sitting on a low tree branch with William on a crisp fall day. The couple’s other two kids, Prince Charlotte and Prince George, looked happy as can be standing on the log, using their dad’s shoulders for support.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are pleased to share a new photograph of their family,” the caption read. “The photograph, taken by Matt Porteous, shows The Duke and Duchess with their three children at Anmer Hall. This photograph features on Their Royal Highnesses’ Christmas card this year.”