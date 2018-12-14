Offset Begs For Cardi B’s Forgiveness After Split: ‘I Didn’t F*** That Girl’ & ‘I Want My Wife Back’

Holy cow! Offset has made an emotional public plea to get wife Cardi B back in his life, saying it’s his only birthday wish as he turns 27. We’ve got the video.

WHOA! Offset says that the only thing he wants for his 27th birthday is to get his wife Cardi B back. In an apology video he posted on Dec. 14 to his Instagram, he captioned it “F O R G I V E M E” in all caps and “@iamcardib

A L L I W A N T F O R M Y B D A Y.” ” I’ve only got one birthday wish and that’s to get my wife back, Cardi,” he begins with an earnest expression. “We’ve been going though a lot of things right now. A lot of things in the media. I want to apologize to you Cardi, I know I embarrassed you.”

The Migos member the admits he went a little “crazy” and was doing things he “had no business” in doing. “I was partaking in activity I shouldn’t be taking in and I apologize for breaking your heart, for breaking our promise and God’s promise and being a selfish, messed up husband,” he continues.

Offset continues to plea to Cardi to take him back and how he really wants to spend their first Christmas with daughter Kulture, 5 months, as a family. “I’m trying to be a better person. I’m trying to get this off my shoulders, I want to get this off my back. I apologize to you Cardi, I love you and Kulture and I want to spend Christmas with you. I want to be able to spend the rest of my life with you.” He then addressed his alleged cheating scandal, telling her “I apologize, I’m sorry for what I’ve done to you. I didn’t f**k that girl I was entertaining. I apologize, I love you and I hope you can forgive me. My birthday wish is just to have you back.”

Cardi shocked the world on Dec. 5 when in an Instagram video she revealed she’d split from Offset after 15 months of marriage. “I’ve been trying to work things out with my baby father for a hot minute now,” she said. The rap queen said they were great friends and business parters And we’ve got a lot of love for each other.” Then the big “but” came along as she announced “things haven’t been working out for us for a long time” and that “We’re not together anymore. I don’t know, it might take time to get a divorce.”

Rumors began to swirl about Offset cheating once his rumored mistress, Instagram model Summer Bunni came out with a statement on IG that read, “I will always be woman enough to admit when I’m wrong, and in this situation I was. Seeing another woman’s pain does not bring me joy, nor do I think it’s funny,” after Cardi announced the split. She then released a tearful video to TMZ where she said she hadn’t “messed” with Offset since Kulture’s birth and that she felt “ashamed,” and that she “didn’t know how serious his marriage was.”

As we told you EXCLUSIVELY, Cardi’s been going through “extreme emotions” since their split. “Cardi is going through such extreme emotions right now and one thing that is making it all that much more worse is that it’s the holidays and on top of that she’s really sick with the flu, she feels awful,” says our source. “But she has so many responsibilities she has to keep on pushing. Cardi had all these dreams of celebrating Christmas as a happy little family with Offset and now those dreams are shattered.”