Nicki Minaj Wears Giant Diamond Ring On THAT Finger In New Pic — Engaged To Kenneth Petty?

Nicki Minaj caused a flurry of engagement speculation by wearing a huge diamond on her ring finger! See the pic of her enormous bling here!

Did Kenneth Petty propose to Nicki Minaj? The rapper caused some fans to wonder if Nicki’s new boyfriend, who has been convicted of attempted rape and manslaughter, had become her fiance after posting a picture of her with a huge ring on that finger. On top of sharing that picture, Nicki captioned the photo wrote, “#BarbieBalla new alias alert 🎉.” Well, if Nicki is indeed engaged, we suppose she will soon have a “new alias” after all. We’ve reached out to Nicki’s rep for comment. Check out the picture for yourself below!

We reported earlier how Nicki hinted at a potential engagement on Instagram. In addition to sharing a picture of herself and Kenneth together, the rapper wrote on Instagram, “He want me to be his wife- his MISSIS like SIPPI NOW.” However, since these are lyrics from her song “Majesty,” it’s unclear whether Nicki was just quoting herself or not.

The potential news of their possible engagement comes just one day after Nicki shared a racy video of the two of them dancing. In addition to share a clip of herself grinding on Kenneth, Nicki wrote the following caption: “I WANT ALL DA 💨 @brookebaileyinc 😂😂😂 LOW LOW LOW LOW!!!!!!!!” Time will tell whether or not these engagement rumors turn out to have any validity or not.

We’ll keep you posted with all of the latest news about these engagement rumors. In the meantime, check out all of Nicki and Kenneth’s pics together in our gallery above.