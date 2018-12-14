Natalie Portman Shows Off Perfect Girl-Next-Door Makeup At Screening — Get Exact Look

Natalie Portman is so gorgeous, she barely wears any makeup to her movie premieres, and yet, always look flawless! Find out how to copy her easy look below!

Natalie Portman looked angelic in a white Dior Haute Couture tuxedo at a special screening of her film Vox Lux in New York on Dec. 13. Her soft and classic hair was styled by Adam Campbell. Her gorgeous, girl-next-door makeup was done by artist Quinn Murphy, and he is spilling on how to get her exact look, which is perfect for a day-to-night affair, especially during the holiday party season! He used all Dior makeup and skincare. Here’s what to do:

“I primed her skin and moisturized with the Dior Hydra Life Fresh Hydration Sorbet Creme. I applied a sheer veil of the Dior Backstage Face & Body Foundation in shade #2WO to even out skin tone. Instead of blush, I used the Diorskin Mineral Nude Bronze #003 Soft Sundown along the temples, cheek hollows, and tip of the chin.” She’s glowing!

“On her brows, I used the Diorshow Brow Styler #002 Universal Dark Brown to fill in along the arch and outer tail. For the eyes, I created a liquid black cat eye using the Diorshow On Stage Liner in #091 Matte Black. I finished the eyes with Diorshow Mascara #090 Pro Black on both the top and bottom lashes. I finished by applying Rouge Dior #219 Rose Montaigne for a warm nude lip color.” I love that she doesn’t wear false lashes and instead goes for a more natural look!