17 Most Beautiful Engagement Rings Of 2018: Hailey Baldwin & More

Is it just us, or did an absurd number of celebrities get engaged (and married!) in 2018? So many of our favorite celebrities put a ring on it, and, unsurprisingly, those rings were good. From giant rocks to understated sparklers, each celebrity has their own style they express through these tokens of their partners’ love and commitment. And we’ve rounded up some of the best rings in our gallery above!

Hailey Baldwin has already become Mrs. Justin Bieber, but we’re still not over the $500,000 ring he proposed with in July. Hailey flaunted the truly massive, blinding diamond on Instagram as subtly as she could, and fans lost their damn minds. It was truly beautiful! Diamond expert and vice president of NY-based luxury jeweler, Ritani, Josh Marion, told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the “rare” stone appears to be at least 5 carats and set in a “warm, gold, classic setting.” Alicia Davis, vice president of jewelry at Shane Co., explained to us that the oval shape of the stone “shows off the sparkle of the diamond in a beautiful way and are a fresh alternative to a more traditional round solitaire.”

Even better? Justin designed the ring himself! “Justin was thrilled with the execution of the ring we made for his girlfriend at the time, and was excited to give it to her,” Solow & Co., Inc. told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY shortly after the couple announced their engagement. “He helped us design the ring himself, and he wanted it to perfectly compliment the shape of her hand, which we were able to achieve. The diamond has a beautiful shape and accentuates her hand wonderfully.” See a close-up look at Hailey’s ring below!

