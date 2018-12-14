How To Copy Emily Blunt’s Monochromatic Makeup Look For Your Holiday Party

Emily Blunt just rocked a sexy monochromatic makeup look perfect for your next party. Her makeup artist is breaking it down below!

Emily Blunt was beautiful in blue at the European premiere of her new film Mary Poppins Returns at The Royal Albert Hall in London on December 12, 2018. The film hits theaters on Dec. 19 and we can hardly wait! She looked stunning in a tight blue Schiaparelli dress that matched the blue carpet at the premiere. Celebrity makeup artist Jenn Streicher used Chantecaille to create a rosy, glowy look on Emily. “I wanted to create a warm monochromatic look with pink tones that enhanced her face and eye color and complemented the gorgeous royal blue Schiaparelli dress,” Jenn told us. “I wanted it to be soft and beautiful — but not boring.”

Emily first used the Gold Eye Recovery Masks while she napped — that jet lag can be a killer! When it was time for makeup, Jenn prepped her skin with the Magnolia Jasmine and Lily Healing Emulsion, which is a super hydrating moisturizer. To brighten the under eye area, Jenn rolled on the Nano Gold Energizing Eye Serum.

To start the makeup, Jenn combined two shades of Future Skin Foundation for the perfect shade. She used Ivory and Porcelain for the perfect fit for Emily’s fair skin. Jenn used Le Camouflage Stylo in #2, a light beige shade, under eye eyes and to combat redness around the nose. For a flush, Jenn used Cheek Gelée in Happy, a pretty pink, topped with Philanthropy Cheek Shade in Emotion to highlight.

Next, Jenn used the Chantecaille Lip Veil in an unexpected way — she mixed the hydrating lip color in Honeypot with Mermaid Eye Color in Starfish, a warm mauve. “This was the key trick to creating the monochromatic look. I wanted the eye and the lips to be the same shade with just a wash of color on both.” For her lashes, she used many coats of Faux Cils Longest Lash Mascara. Jenn used Full Brow Gel in Dark to brush and set Emily’s brows. “I like to use the applicator to brush the brows in the opposite direction of growth to make sure all those light colored eyebrow hairs are tinted. This makes the brows look fuller without having to use a brow pencil.”

Finally, for her lips, Jenn used Lip Veil in Honeypot. She applied directly to the lips, and then created a blurred effect by pressing with her finger. So gorgeous!