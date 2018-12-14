Miley Cyrus Drops New Christmas Cover Of ‘Happy Xmas (War Is Over)’ With Mark Ronson

It’s a very merry Christmas thanks to Miley Cyrus. The singer dropped her new track, a cover of ‘Happy Xmas (War Is Over),’ on Dec. 14. It’s a modern version of the holiday song that’s already stuck in your head!

Miley Cyrus and Mark Ronson proved to be a dream team when they released their joint track “Nothing Breaks Like A Heart,” and they’re back with yet another catchy bop. The two musicians have teamed up for a Christmas track! If you weren’t already in the holiday spirit, you will be after listening to their cover of John Lennon and Yoko Ono’s classic, “Happy Xmas (War Is Over).” The song is the perfect ode to the holiday season, which has given a modern twist to iconic lyrics like, “And so this is Christmas for weak and for strong / For rich and poor ones, the road is so long.” The duo will also be performing the song during their upcoming appearance on Saturday Night Live on Dec. 15.

The catchy Christmas tune comes on the heels of Miley’s first song in over a year, “Nothing Breaks Like A Heart.” As the first piece of new music since her sixth studio album, Younger Now, fans couldn’t wait to hear what she’s been cooking up – and they were not disappointed! The country twinged song with a dance beat features superstar producer Mark, and she also dropped a high-intensity video for the track!

We knew Miley was prepping a stellar holiday song for us whens he took to Instagram stories to tease the track. “Recording something special for the holidays!” she wrote to her fans. Her message was quickly confirmed by her fellow collaborator, who shared an IG message of his own. “working on a holiday special for u with the 💔 queen @mileycyrus,” Mark wrote on his page.

While we can’t get enough of this track, we’re so ready for even more new music from Miley! During an interview with 95.5 PLJ, Miley revealed what can be expected from her new full length project coming – including that she’s working with Mike Will Made-It! “We’ve got songs with Mike Will that lean more hip-hop and songs with Andrew Wyatt that lean more pop/alternative,” Miley said. “I just have kind of everything.”