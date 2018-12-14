Michael Cohen Throws Trump Under The Bus About Russia, Twitter, & More In Explosive Interview

Michael Cohen didn’t hold back in his first interview since getting sentenced to three years in prison for financial crimes, lying to Congress, and campaign finance violations. His ‘blind loyalty’ to Trump is over.

Just days after he was sentenced to three years in federal prison, President Donald Trump‘s personal lawyer and fixer, Michael Cohen, gave his first interview to George Stephanopoulos and ABC News. Following Trump’s Twitter rant condemning Cohen as “weak” and accusing him of implicating him to get a lesser sentence, Cohen was adamant in the interview that he “will not be the villain of [Trump’s] story.” Trump, Cohen alleges, directed him to arrange hush money payments with Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal, because then-presidential candidate “was very concerned about how this would affect the election” if their allegations about affairs went public.

“I knew what I was doing was wrong,” Cohen said. “I stood up before the world [Wednesday, December 12] and I accepted the responsibility for my actions.” Cohen said that he doesn’t “think there is anybody that believes” Trump didn’t direct him to make the payments, as the president said on Twitter. “First of all, nothing at the Trump organization was ever done unless it was run through Mr. Trump,” he said. “He directed me, as I said in my allocution and I said as well in the plea, he directed me to make the payments, he directed me to become involved in these matters. Including the one with McDougal, which was really between him and David Pecker (the CEO of American Media) and then David Pecker‘s counsel. I just reviewed the documents … in order to protect him. I gave loyalty to someone who truthfully does not deserve loyalty.

Cohen had some solid advice for Trump, when asked what if he would say to him if he were in the same room: “Lay off Twitter, run the country the way that we all thought that you would, be able to take the Democrats, Republicans, bring them together and bring the country together instead of dividing the country.” He also stated that he doesn’t believe the president is telling the truth about the Russia investigation, and that he’s done with his “blind loyalty.”

FULL PART 1: "I'm angry at myself, because I knew what I was doing was wrong," Michael Cohen tells @GStephanopoulos. https://t.co/sTCn23S6sb More of the exclusive interview is just ahead on @GMA. pic.twitter.com/6X1CNcvWDx — Good Morning America (@GMA) December 14, 2018

You can read the full transcript of Michael Cohen’s December 14 interview with George Stephanopoulos on ABC News, which aired on Good Morning America, HERE.