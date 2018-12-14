See Pics
Melania Trump Looks Like Giant Candy Cane In Festive Jacket & Shoes Visiting D.C. Hospital

melania trump candy cane coat heels
Andrew Harnik/AP/Shutterstock
First lady Melania Trump greets children released from the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) and their parents at Children's National Health System, in Washington Melania Trump, Washington, USA - 13 Dec 2018
In need of some Christmas party outfit inspo? Look no further than Melania Trump, who matched her coat and pumps to a sweet holiday treat. See for yourself!

This is a lookMelania Trump, 48, could not have looked more festive if she tried when she showed up to the Children’s National Hospital in Washington D.C. on Dec. 13. The First Lady didn’t just wear a candy cane-inspired red and white coat over a white dress, but she paired the outerwear with matching shoes. That’s right — red and white striped Manolo Blahnik pumps! The festive outfit was on full display as she read Oliver the Ornament to children who will be spending their holidays in that hospital.

Melania was also rocking her blonder locks during the D.C. visit, which she debuted the day before in a Fox News interview with Sean Hannity, 56. Twitter users were going after her new hairstyle all day, either saying she looked like she’d stolen a bottle of Donald Trump‘s hair dye or that she was trying to model Ivanka Trump‘s signature locks. Maybe that’s why she wore such an out-there coat and heels to the Children’s National Hospital. The daring outfit sure drew all of the attention away from her controversial new hair color!

So far, fans have been on the fence about her festive red and white look on Twitter. “OMG she has candy cane shoes on to match her coat,” one user wrote. “How cute she looks!” Another said, “Her candy cane Manolo Blahnik’s are just so crazy for a First Lady visiting a hospital, but perfect for my sexy ugly sweater Christmas cocktail party.”

There is still over a week until Christmas, so we wonder if Melania will be showing off any other festive outfits through December. After this red and white ensemble, we can’t imagine what might be up next!