Mason Disick Turns 9 — See How The Oldest KarJenner Kid Has Grown Over The Years

Look at him grow! Mason Disick was the first kid born into the next KarJenner generation, and he’s getting so old. Take a look at pictures of Kourtney and Scott’s eldest over the years!

This can’t be real. Even though Mason Disick was literally just running around in diapers on Keeping Up With the Kardashians as the first baby to join the cast, he turned nine on Dec. 14! How did that even happen? In just one more year, Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick‘s oldest child will have been around for an entire decade — and that just blows our minds. But while he spent over two years as the only kid in the next KarJenner generation, that all ended when his sister Penelope Disick, 6, was born, and so many births have followed since!

North West, 5, was next, followed by Reign Disick, 4, Saint West, 3, and Dream Kardashian, 2. And in just one year alone, Mason has helped welcome three more baby cousins to the family — Chicago West, 10 months, Stormi Webster, 10 months, and True Thompson, 8 months. Wow! He seems like such a sweet helper when it comes to hanging with the little ones. Who could forget the time that he and his mom took a video goofing around with baby True? But just because he’s got siblings and cousins galore doesn’t mean that his parents have let him get lost in the shuffle. Scott posts pics with his “mini me” all the time, whether the father/son pair are riding on a private plane or hanging out at the beach.

While he hasn’t made many appearances this year, Mason has still managed to show off his fun personality. Not only does he love rocking fun poses with his pops, but he dabbed during a festive family picture at Universal Studios earlier this month.

We can’t wait to see more of Mason in his ninth year — but until then, take a look at the gallery above for pics of Kourtney and Scott’s son over the years.