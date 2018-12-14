Kim Kardashian Warns Drake Amid Kanye West Feud: ‘Never Threaten My Husband Or Our Family’

Kim Kardashian has stepped in to defend her ‘brilliant’ husband amidst his ongoing feud with Drake! She addressed Drake directly in this fiery message, telling him not to threaten her family, and she doesn’t seem happy. See it here!

Did you really think Kim Kardashian, 39, was going to sit back and let Kanye West, 41, reignite his feud with Drake, 31, alone? Kim took to Twitter after the Ye’s Twitter tirade, where he claimed Drizzy threatened his family, to set the record straight. While Kim join her husband in his off-the-rails rant, she did send a stern warning to Drake not to mess with her family. “Never threaten my husband or our family,” she tweeted in the early hours of the morning on December 14. “He paved the way for there to be a Drake.” Kim even @ed Drake, so you know she meant business.

Kim continued with a second tweet, praising her man for his creativity in music and beyond. “My husband is the most brilliant person, the most genius person that I know. He has broken so many boundaries, everything from music, stage design, fashion and culture and will continue to change the world.” And, that’s all she wrote.

While Drake and Ye are no strangers to having their own beef, the dust seemed to settle after their last rift, until December 13. — That’s when Ye went ballistic on Twitter, claiming Drizzy is “sneak dissed” him among other things involving their “fake beef.” But, the allegations of a threat is what really ruffled feathers online. According to Kanye’s tweets, Drake threatened him over the phone multiple times — though he never specified what Drizzy said during those exchanges.

“Drake called trying to threatened me,” Kanye said during his rant on Twitter. “So drake if anything happens to me or anyone from my family you are the first suspect — So cut the tough talk.” In another tweet he wrote, “Never threatened north and saint and Chicago’s daddy bro”.

Kim’s involvement seemed inevitable in this latest saga. Back in September, she shot down a rumor that she and Drake hooked up. “Never happened. End of story,” she said. While that seemed to clear the air, Kanye went at Drake shortly after because he felt the Toronto rapper’s silence on the rumor allowed it to spread. “The fact that it’s people making rumors or thinking that you fucked my wife and you not saying nothing and carrying it like that, that don’t sit well with my spirit,” he explained.

Kanye didn’t specify what Drake said or did to “threaten” him, but he continued by slamming Drake for “taking shots” at him, Kid Cudi and more during their darkest moments. “When Cudi was in the hospital he sent shots. When I go through s*** he f***s with me and I’m his idol … You pick@on people with mental health issues. You get people hurt at concerts.” Kanye then urged Drake to talk to him so they can show the world that “people can talk without someone ending up dead or in jail.”

Apparently, Drake’s been texting Kris Jenner, according to one of Kanye’s tweets, but Drake won’t ever reach out to Kanye and that bugs the father of three. “How you gone text Kriss but not speak to me?” he asked. He then continued, “Drake I’m not going to physically fight you like it’s MTV boxing. Or the Mandingo part on Jango. This is for no ones entertainment. We’re making the world better at all times. Please take the devil 👿 up out you bro. You are disrespectful to all people with mental health conditions so this is an opportunity for growth.”

Kanye also says he never told Pusha T about Drake’s son Adonis (before the world knew about him), which is something Drake claimed in a previous diss track. “I’m Ye bro Remember that I love you I would never intentionally hurt you That’s what I’ve been saying to you. I would never mention your (blank). You’re mad at me for something I didn’t do.”

Drake has kept relatively silent on the issue, at least for now. His only response so far has been an Instagram Stories post with a bunch of crying laughter emojis.

As of now, Drake hasn’t responded to Kim getting involved in his feud with her husband—but for what it’s worth Miley Cyrus and Ariana Grande just want everyone to get along so they can drop their new music!