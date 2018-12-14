Kenya Moore Reveals She Already Wants 2nd Baby 1 Month After Giving Birth: ‘I Want A Boy’

She’s got a one-track mind! Just weeks after the early arrival of her daughter Brooklyn, Kenya Moore has set her sights on baby number two.

Kenya Moore, 47, wants to give one-month-old Brooklyn a little brother! After suffering from preeclampsia and giving birth to her baby girl early on Nov. 4, the former Real Housewives of Atlanta star still wants another little one at home. “I don’t know if my body can do it, but we would love to have one more,” Kenya told People. “I want a little boy! At first, when I was starting to feel really bad in my pregnancy, I was like, ‘I cannot possibly do this again.’ But within the first week after giving birth, I don’t know — I missed the baby bump! I missed the whole thing of carrying her, feeling her move inside me and all that stuff. I would love to feel that again.”

This is pretty incredible considering the ordeal she went through to have Brooklyn, and we can’t help but wonder whether her husband Marc Daly would be on board for a second baby after what happened to Kenya the first time around. Her preeclampsia pregnancy complication led the reality star to gain 17 pounds in a week, and she was given an emergency early C-section shortly after that to get her daughter out — but the 30 minute procedure took three hours! Kenya was cut both horizontally and vertically to avoid fibroids that could have caused her to bleed out.

“I couldn’t see but I could hear everything,” she said of the experience. “And I was trying to talk, but I couldn’t get the words out. Nobody could hear me. I thought, ‘I didn’t make it. I lost too much blood.’ I literally thought I was dead and had passed away because my thoughts were there, I was present, but no one could see that I was struggling, trying to wake up. It was crazy.”

Even though Marc gets faint at the sight of blood, he was so supportive of his S.O. in the operation room. “He never panicked,” the new mom said. “I couldn’t have done it without him.”

And now, after all of that, Kenya and Marc have a beautiful baby girl to make all of that trauma worth it. So will they really try for another so soon, or is Kenya’s baby fever just a passing phase? Only time will tell!