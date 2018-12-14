Breaking News
Kanye West & Childish Gambino Confirmed To Headline Coachella With Justin Timberlake

Kanye West and Childish Gambino are headed to Coachella! The two rappers will be headlining the 2019 music festival with Justin Timberlake.

If you’re thinking about going to Coachella in April, we have some news that might influence your official decision! Kanye West and Childish Gambino will be headlining the 2019 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, according to Us Weekly. The pair will join Justin Timberlake, who the magazine reported in October would be performing at the annual two-weekend gathering in Indio, California.

We did have an inkling that West and Gambino – whose real name is Donald Glover – would be taking the main stage at the music festival next year. “Informed sources” told Hits Daily Double that the two rappers and JT would be the headliners back in October. The site has accurately predicted the headliners in 2015 and 2017, so this info felt promising. The site said that the “This Is America” hitmaker would headline Friday night, while Timberlake and West would headline Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

After Hits Double Daily released its report, fans weren’t happy about the prospect of the Yeezy designer being one of the main attractions. “What the heck @goldenvoice. Cancel Kanye please,” one fan said while another tweeted, “Going to sleep praying @kanyewest doesn’t headline Coachella.” Actress Aisha Tyler tweeted at the time, “No. Just no. #CancelKanye Also…ALL MEN? After the brilliance of Beychella? What the actual f**k.” TBH… Beyonce didn’t reunite Destiny’s Child for this. Hopefully the full lineup will include plenty of female performers.

The full 2019 lineup is expected to drop in January. The festival is scheduled to take place on April 12-14 and 19-21.