Jennifer Lopez Is Asked How She’d Respond If A-Rod Proposed Right Now — Watch
Bow down! Jennifer Lopez & BFF Leah Remini appeared on ‘WWHL’ and JLo had the most amazing response when a caller asked what she’d do if A-Rod proposed right now.
Jennifer Lopez is continuing her marathon press tour for her new film Second Act and hit up Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live on Dec. 13. She looked sensational in a white pantsuit with a large keyhole chest cutout to show her cleavage and did not disappoint when it came to delivering some dish. Host Andy Cohen had the 49-year-old ageless wonder on with BFF and co-star Leah Remini, 48, and the two fielded calls from fans. One viewer named Erica phoned in and asked JLo an extremely persona question about boyfriend Alex Rodriguez that had the triple-threat totally taken aback.
“If A-Rod got down on one knee right now to propose would you say yes?” she asked and Jennifer’s eyes got huge with shock. “that’s not your business,” she politely scolded the caller. “I love you Erica but that’s something I would need to think about in my mind on my own and when it happens,” Jen added.