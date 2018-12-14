Bow down! Jennifer Lopez & BFF Leah Remini appeared on ‘WWHL’ and JLo had the most amazing response when a caller asked what she’d do if A-Rod proposed right now.

Jennifer Lopez is continuing her marathon press tour for her new film Second Act and hit up Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live on Dec. 13. She looked sensational in a white pantsuit with a large keyhole chest cutout to show her cleavage and did not disappoint when it came to delivering some dish. Host Andy Cohen had the 49-year-old ageless wonder on with BFF and co-star Leah Remini, 48, and the two fielded calls from fans. One viewer named Erica phoned in and asked JLo an extremely persona question about boyfriend Alex Rodriguez that had the triple-threat totally taken aback.

“If A-Rod got down on one knee right now to propose would you say yes?” she asked and Jennifer’s eyes got huge with shock. “that’s not your business,” she politely scolded the caller. “I love you Erica but that’s something I would need to think about in my mind on my own and when it happens,” Jen added.

One thing the actress/dancer/singer was very open about was the fact that she’d love to perform as the halftime entertainer at the Super Bowl . Andy asked her why on Earth she hasn’t done it yet and Jennifer replied “I feel like it will happen when it’s supposed to happen. I don’t sweat stuff like that It would be a great thing. I would be totally open for it and we’ll see. You never know.”

The ladies had a hilarious moment that only two BFFs could have when Andy was asking them who was the champ at various things. When it came to throwing down in the kitchen, Leah said they both were champs and Jennifer totally dissed her pal’s cooking skills. Jen said she was the queen of the kitchen and when her pal tried to disagree Jennifer looked at her and said “Leah?” with that “really?” tone in her voice. Then she told her “I’ve tasted your cooking. I’m sorry.” Hurt Leah shot back “The one time I made a salty lasagna, really?” and Jen responded It was the SALTIEST” and started going on about other cooking fails before Leah cut things off. You can totally see how decades of friendship has led to a lot of honesty!