Jennifer Lopez, 49, Launching Skincare Line In 2019 & Promises ‘It’ll Work’ — Everything To Know

Want to get that famous J-Lo glow? The star just revealed she’s launching a skincare line in 2019 — here’s everything we know!

Jennifer Lopez, 49, knows a thing or two about beauty. She has released 26 fragrances in the last decade and a half, and has a makeup collaboration with Inglot Cosmetics, which launched in 2018 and is totally affordable and amazing. Now, she’s revealing that she’s launching a skincare line! We need to know how she looks SO amazing at almost 50 years old! The line is reportedly dropping in late 2019.

While speaking with The Wing’s head of culture and diversity Yari Blanco in New York City on Dec. 12, Jennifer said, “I will be coming out with a skincare line. I’ve been working on it for a long time because I don’t want to put [just] anything out. It’s going to be something that works. That’s what you can count on when my name is on something,” Refinery29 reported.

As far as just HOW she looks so amazing, J-Lo added, “I get that question a lot, especially as I get older. I want it to be something that encompasses all the things I’ve learned and all the secrets I have. And it doesn’t have anything to do with needles.” We literally cannot contain our excitement over this news! We will pretty much buy anything and everything if it means we can look like J-Lo! She is aging backwards!

Jennifer lives a healthy lifestyle both inside and out. She’s constantly spotted at the gym, plus has said in the past she really prioritizes sleep. She uses moisturizer and SPF to keep her skin so dewy and fresh. We can’t wait to get our hands on her line!