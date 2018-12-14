Holiday TV Specials 2018: Your Full Schedule For The Rest Of The Year

The 2018 holiday TV season is truly a gift! From a ‘Sabrina’ special to Lifetime and Hallmark Christmas movies, your DVR is going to thank you for all the holiday goodness. Check out the full schedule of new movies and specials!

With the holiday season in full season, it’s time to get your TV schedule in order. There are so many holiday specials and movies to experience before the holidays are over. Christmas is just a handful of days away, so we’ve rounded up the holiday TV specials and movies you need to be aware of with a full schedule.

If you’re a fan of Hallmark and Lifetime Christmas movies, you’re in luck. From now until Christmas, the networks are unveiling even more movies for you to cozy up on the couch and enjoy. There are also a number of finales, including Timeless, airing this holiday season. Take a look at the schedule below!

DECEMBER 14

12 a.m. (Netflix) — Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: A Midwinter’s Tale

8 p.m. (CBS) — I Love Lucy Christmas Special

8 p.m. (The CW) — The 87th Annual Hollywood Christmas Parade

8 p.m. (Lifetime) — Christmas Around the Corner

DECEMBER 15

8 p.m. (BET) — Throwback Holiday

8 p.m. (Hallmark) — Entertaining Christmas

8 p.m. (Lifetime) — Christmas Pen Pals

9 p.m. (ION) — Country Christmas Album

DECEMBER 16

7 p.m. (TVONE) — Coins for Christmas

8 p.m. (The CW) — iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2018

8 p.m. (Lifetime) — A Gingerbread Romance

8 p.m. (Lifetime) — Hometown Christmas

9 p.m. (ION) — A Christmas in Royal Fashion

DECEMBER 17

8 p.m. (ABC) — The Great Christmas Light Fight finale

9 p.m. (Food Network) — Holiday Baking Championship finale

10 p.m. (Food Network) — Christmas Cookie Challenge finale

DECEMBER 18

8 p.m. (The CW) — Greatest Holiday Commercials Countdown 2018

9 p.m. (The CW) — Greatest Holiday Video Countdown

DECEMBER 19

10 p.m. (POP) — Schitt’s Creek Christmas special

DECEMBER 20

8 p.m. (NBC) — Timeless series finale

9 p.m. (ABC) — The Great American Baking Show: Holiday Edition finale

DECEMBER 21

8 p.m. (CBS) — A Home for the Holidays: The 20th Anniversary

DECEMBER 22

8 p.m. (Hallmark) — Jingle Around the Clock

DECEMBER 23

8 p.m. (ABC) — The Year: 2018

8 p.m. (ABC) — Christmas Made to Order

DECEMBER 25

8 p.m. (Hallmark) — When Calls The Heart: The Greatest Christmas Blessing

If you weren’t in the holiday spirit before, you are now! If more holiday specials are announced, we will update our schedule. Happy holidays, everyone!