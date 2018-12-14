TV News
Holiday TV Specials 2018: Your Full Schedule For The Rest Of The Year

As interim school superintendent Eve trims budgets, and now shes in her hometown where its personal. Her handsome neighbor Liam is a music teacher and Eve feels his program must be cut. But luckily her friend is married to an IT guy, whos created a website for donations directly to save the Arts program. Launched during the tree lighting ceremony, where Liams students will perform, the website could provide the Christmas miracle the town needs. Already the Universe is cooperating. Eve is back home and she, Liam and his daughter look like they might be celebrating many a future Christmas. Photo: Kellie Pickler, Wes Brown Credit: ©2018 Crown Media United States LLC/Photographer: Katherine Bomboy
When Nells bracelet slips into a Salvation Army pot, Connor accuses her of stealing. Later, Nell learns hes the client, who wants to turn The Majestic Theater into a multiplex. Though Nell and the town want to preserve The Majestic, she and Connor still develop an attraction. But when a freeze bursts the pipes and the Christmas Pageant is in jeopardy, Connor helps out and the town warms up to him. Also heating up is the romance between Nell and Connor, until she quits her job to start her own firm, and he wrongly thinks shes bailing on The Majestic. Photo: Jerrika Hinton, Christian Vincent Credit: ©2018 Crown Media United States LLC/Photographer: Daniel Haber
Successful architect Taylor Scott is poised for a promotion and a move to Paris but before thats decided, her boss tasks her with creating a life-sized gingerbread house for a holiday competition. She partners with pastry chef Adam Dale, and though their styles are different, they form a deep connection working together. Taylor starts to feel a sense of home with Adam and his daughter for the first time in her life, and inspires Adam to follow his own career dreams. With a job opportunity awaiting her, Taylor must choose between that big move and the life shes created with Adam. Photo: Duane Henry, Tia Mowry-Hardrict, Melody Niemann Credit: ©2018 Crown Media United States LLC/Photographer: Kailey Schwerman
Financial advisor Darcy Fitzwilliam returns home from the for the holidays and quickly reconnects with her high school nemesis, Luke Bennett. They spend time together helping Darcys mother plan a Christmas charity gala and realize the hasty judgments they made on one another in high school may be incorrect. As they spend more time together, Darcy feels a connection with Luke and begins to suspect he brings her more happiness than her job in the city or her one-time boyfriend, Carl. As Christmas approaches and her time at home nears its end Darcy must decide where she wants to spend her future  and with whom. Photo: Brendan Penny, Lacey Chabert Credit: ©2018 Crown Media United States LLC/Photographer: Shane Mahood View Gallery View Gallery 7 Photos.
The 2018 holiday TV season is truly a gift! From a ‘Sabrina’ special to Lifetime and Hallmark Christmas movies, your DVR is going to thank you for all the holiday goodness. Check out the full schedule of new movies and specials!

With the holiday season in full season, it’s time to get your TV schedule in order. There are so many holiday specials and movies to experience before the holidays are over. Christmas is just a handful of days away, so we’ve rounded  up the holiday TV specials and movies you need to be aware of with a full schedule.

If you’re a fan of Hallmark and Lifetime Christmas movies, you’re in luck. From now until Christmas, the networks are unveiling even more movies for you to cozy up on the couch and enjoy. There are also a number of finales, including Timeless, airing this holiday season. Take a look at the schedule below!

DECEMBER 14
12 a.m. (Netflix) — Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: A Midwinter’s Tale
8 p.m. (CBS) — I Love Lucy Christmas Special
8 p.m. (The CW) — The 87th Annual Hollywood Christmas Parade
8 p.m. (Lifetime) — Christmas Around the Corner

DECEMBER 15
8 p.m. (BET) — Throwback Holiday 
8 p.m. (Hallmark) — Entertaining Christmas
8 p.m. (Lifetime) — Christmas Pen Pals
9 p.m. (ION) — Country Christmas Album

DECEMBER 16
7 p.m. (TVONE) — Coins for Christmas
8 p.m. (The CW) — iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2018
8 p.m. (Lifetime) — A Gingerbread Romance
8 p.m. (Lifetime) — Hometown Christmas
9 p.m. (ION) — A Christmas in Royal Fashion

DECEMBER 17
8 p.m. (ABC) — The Great Christmas Light Fight finale
9 p.m. (Food Network) — Holiday Baking Championship finale
10 p.m. (Food Network) — Christmas Cookie Challenge finale

DECEMBER 18
8 p.m. (The CW) — Greatest Holiday Commercials Countdown 2018
9 p.m. (The CW) — Greatest Holiday Video Countdown

DECEMBER 19
10 p.m. (POP) — Schitt’s Creek Christmas special

DECEMBER 20
8 p.m. (NBC) — Timeless series finale
9 p.m. (ABC) — The Great American Baking Show: Holiday Edition finale

DECEMBER 21
8 p.m. (CBS) — A Home for the Holidays: The 20th Anniversary

DECEMBER 22
8 p.m. (Hallmark) — Jingle Around the Clock

DECEMBER 23
8 p.m. (ABC) — The Year: 2018 
8 p.m. (ABC) — Christmas Made to Order

DECEMBER 25
8 p.m. (Hallmark) — When Calls The Heart: The Greatest Christmas Blessing

If you weren’t in the holiday spirit before, you are now! If more holiday specials are announced, we will update our schedule. Happy holidays, everyone!