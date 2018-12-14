Celebrity Trainer Lacey Stone Reveals How To Stay Fit During The Holidays — Top 5 Easy Tips

Keeping up with your diet and fitness routine can be tough during the holiday season, but celebrity trainer Lacey Stone has some easy tips to help you feel your best through the new year!

From Christmas dinner to all those end-of-year parties you need to go to, there are plenty of temptations that could throw you off your diet or fitness routine. If you’re worried that you won’t be getting off to the right start in 2019 because you ate an entire tray of sugar cookies (hey, I’m right there with you!) first, relax. It’s ok to indulge! But if you want to be a bit stricter with your health this season, Lacey Stone, the celebrity fitness trainer from Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian, gave us five tips that are super simple and easy to follow.

1. Stay Fueled Throughout The Day

We sat down with Stone on Dec. 13 to discuss her latest partnership with Fairlife and the launch of the brand’s new high protein Core Power shakes for workout recovery. Naturally, she had some advice about getting enough protein and keeping your energy up. “Do things with your family, go on walks, try to stay fueled throughout the day, carry a Core Power with you because if you don’t, you’re going to overeat at dinner because the food is so good… it is!” she advises.

2. Drink Lots Of Water

Keeping a water bottle close by is an easy step toward feeling your best this season. “Drink a lot of water because that helps with hydration,” Stone says, emphasizing that this is especially important if you’re drinking alcohol. “To feel better in the morning, just be hydrated because alcohol dehydrates you.”

3. Make Time For Your Workout

“If you want to go cray at dinner, then my suggestion would be plan a big workout the next day to balance it out,” Stone says. She also has a virtual training program that you can do from the comfort of your living room, and even has special workouts for the holidays and starting the new year.

4. Don’t Overload Your Plate

“If you want to really be strict about what you’re doing, then I would say enjoy the food, but have one serving,” Stone says about avoiding overeating. “Put everything on the plate but don’t stack it up to here and don’t make the plate big. Like a regular plate,” she explains.

5. If You Need A Break, Take One!

“I think that over the holidays, for me, it’s about mental health as well as physical health, and I think women need to give themselves a break and make that a time to enjoy connecting with people that they love and really reminiscing on the year,” Stone says. “People tend to be tired toward the end of the year with all the parties, so it’s like… get your rest, get your spirit back, fill that up, get that fit so you can turn 2019 into an awesome year.”