Harvey Weinstein Once Bragged About ‘Sleeping With Jennifer Lawrence’, New Sexual Battery Lawsuit Claims

Harvey Weinstein apparently claimed to have once slept with Jennifer Lawrence, according to new lawsuit docs filed by a Jane Doe, obtained by TMZ.

A new sexual assault lawsuit has just been filed against Harvey Weinstein by a Jane Doe who claimed they met at Sundance Film Festival in 2013, according to TMZ, who has obtained the suit’s legal docs. In addition to outlining several instances over many years of contact where Weinstein allegedly masturbated in front of her, forced her hand on his penis, forcibly engaged in oral sex on her, engaged in various instances of sexual battery, and shoved her against wall after she tried to leave a hotel room after he started sexually touching himself, Jane Doe also claims in the docs that after the instance where Weinstein allegedly engaged in oral sex on her, he bragged to her, “I slept with Jennifer Lawrence and look where she is; she has just won an Oscar,” according to TMZ.

Since news broke of this comment made in the court docs, Jennifer Lawrence gave HollywoodLife the following statement about Weinstein’s alleged remark: “My heart breaks for all the women who were victimized by Harvey Weinstein. I have never had anything but a professional relationship with him. This is yet another example of the predatory tactics and lies that he engaged in to lure countless women.”

The allegations made against Weinstein by the Jane Doe that span several years, from 2013-2015. During this time, Weinstein allegedly offered her meetings and promised her roles. We’ll keep you posted with all of the latest news about this ongoing lawsuit. In the meantime, check out all of the most recent pictures of Jennifer Lawrence in our gallery above.