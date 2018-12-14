Did Kanye West Accidentally Confirm Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Are Married?

During his tweet storm aimed at Drake, Kanye West inadvertently called Travis Scott his ‘brother in law.’ Did he just admit that Kylie Jenner & Travis got hitched?!

In a blink and you’ve missed it moment, Kanye West may have inadvertently revealed Kylie Jenner‘s marital status with Travis Scott. In the slew of tweets in which Kanye enumerated all of the insults and slights he’s experienced from Drake, West sent out this since-deleted tweet that took aim at Travis for his collaboration with Drake: “People sold their souls. You gotta a number one record but you got it by letting this dude diss your brother in law.” Beyond the fact that Travis allowed Drake to have a diss aimed at Kanye in “Sicko Mode”, Kanye calling Travis a “brother in law” majorly hints that Travis and Kylie, who have referred to each other as “wifey” and “hubby” before, may have actually married. We’ve reached out to reps for both Kylie and Travis for comment!

Aside from this potential revelation, which would be pretty uplifting news if it were true, most of the drama surrounding Drake and Kanye has been a little out of control, with serious allegations being thrown around. “Drake called trying to threatened me,” Kanye tweeted in his second of two rants. “So drake if anything happens to me or anyone from my family you are the first suspect — So cut the tough talk.” He also tweeted, “Never threaten north saint and Chicago’s dad bro … There would never be a drake without a Kanye west so never come out your mouth with a threat.”

Even Kim Kardashian has called out Drake’s alleged threats. Taking to Twitter, Kim wrote, “Never threaten my husband or our family. He paved the way for there to be a Drake.” We’ll keep you posted with all of the latest news about how this feud progresses. In the meantime, check out all of Kanye’s photos in our gallery above.