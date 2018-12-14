Christina El Moussa Admits There Are Days When She Wants To Kill Tarek In 1st Joint Interview Since Divorce

Christina El Moussa & Tarek both jokingly admitted that there are times when they both want to ‘kill’ each other! Watch their joint interview together here!

Christina El Moussa and her ex-husband Tarek El Moussa reunited for their first joint interview since their divorce was settled and while they mostly kept amicable, there was one moment. At one point during their interview with the TODAY show, Christina was asked if there were days when she wants to “kill” Tarek. Christina responded, “Yeah, of course. Maybe today might be one of them,” and then Tarek replied, “The question is, are there days when I don’t want to kill her?” Watch a clip of the interview with the Flip or Flop co-hosts below!

We reported earlier how Christina and Tarek had a scare when their son Branden had to be taken to the hospital due to Croup, which made him have difficulty breathing.“It is always very scary to see your child having a hard time breathing,” he captioned an Instagram post about the scary experience. “I’m sharing this to remind people it’s okay to ask for help in scary situations. The police and fire department are trained to help in these situations.”

Before their divorce was finalized, Tarek admitted that nothing would get in the way of their parenting. “I’ve said it before, at the end of the day, if mom and dad don’t get along and it affects the kids, mom and dad better get along. That’s all that matters,” he admitted. “Nothing else matters but the kids; not the TV show, not the business, nothing. The most important thing is the children.”

Flip or Flop stars Christina El Moussa and Tarek El Moussa talked to @nmoralesnbc in their first interview together since their split. pic.twitter.com/UFRO4XzVrj — TODAY (@TODAYshow) December 14, 2018

