Cardi B Shows Her Awful Driving Skills While Attempting To Reverse Park — See Hilarious Video

Watch out! Cardi B took a seat behind the wheel in a preview of ‘Carpool Karoke’ with James Corden, and she got a little reckless. See the new clip here!

Cardi B, 26, constantly brings the laughs. In a new hilarious video, which serves as a preview to her Carpool Karaoke episode, Cardi gives her best attempt at parallel parking, and well – it doesn’t exactly work out for her. In the clip, we see the “Money” rapper crash into a series of poles in a parking lot. Despite a little coaching from her pal James Corden, 40, the rapper ran into the obstacles full-force! “I hit something,” Cardi says, which leaves James to respond sarcastically with, “You think?”

The hysterical clip only made us all the more excited for Cardi’s full Carpool Karaoke episode! The preview also revealed some of the songs that she and James will be rapping together, and they didn’t skip Cardi’s biggest smash hits. “Bodak Yellow” made the list, and her latest, “Money,” gets some love too. James hilariously shows off his hip-hop chops in the teaser, and while he might not be on par with Cardi, he’s actually not half bad! The standout part is definitely getting to see Cardi behind the wheel, though. I guess we shouldn’t really be surprised by Cardi’s driving skills (or lack thereof) – she doesn’t have a license!

While the clip was almost surely filmed before her headline-making split with Offset, it’s still nice to see Cardi smiling from ear to ear. The rapper announced her heartbreaking breakup the Migos rapper on Dec. 5, in a video shared on her Instagram. “Everybody been bugging me and everything, and you know, I’ve been trying to work things out with my baby father for a hot minute now,” she said. “We’re really good friends and you know, we’re really good business partners…he’s always somebody that I run to, to talk to. And we’ve got a lot of love for each other.” She then confirmed the split. “But we’re not together anymore. I don’t know, it might take time to get a divorce,” she added.

We got you an early present 🎁@iamcardib #CardipoolKaraoke drops Monday! pic.twitter.com/DwSB1i17Wd — ❄️ Frosty the Late Late Showman ☃️ (@latelateshow) December 14, 2018

Queen Cardi gave her best efforts here. Watch the hilarious video of her driving skills above! The rapper’s episode of Carpool Karaoke on The Late Late Show with James Corden airs Monday, Dec. 17 on CBS.